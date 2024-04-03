Church Briefs: April 3, 2024

<strong>New Vision food pantry</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Friday, New Vision MB Church will host the food pantry at 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. It is first come, first served. For more information, call 815-933-3155 or 815-370-0181.

<strong>Church Rummage Sale</strong>

A rummage sale at Herscher United Methodist Church, 274 N. Elm St., Herscher, will serve as a fundraiser to benefit a local church family battling cancer and other major health issues.

The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and will feature household items, clothing and miscellaneous items. For more information, call 815-426-6169.

<strong>Blood Drive at American Lutheran Church</strong>

American Lutheran Church is sponsoring the Annual Spring Blood Drive with the American Red Cross from 1-6 p.m. April 16 at 1560 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais.

For an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or go to <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org</a>. Donors will be treated to Sloppy Joe sandwiches, chips, root beer floats, baked goods and fruit.

<strong>Area churches collecting items for migrant families</strong>

In conjunction with area-wide churches in Kankakee County, the Maternity Social Concerns Commission will be collecting items to assist in making welcome bags for migrant families arriving in the Kankakee County area from Chicago. Items can be dropped in specially marked bins at the main entrance of Maternity BVM, 308 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais.

The organization is seeking the following new and unused items: laundry detergent; shampoo/conditioner; toothbrushes/paste; lotion; soap (liquid or bar); combs/brushes; gloves; socks; nonplastic forks, knives, spoons; individual servings of snack items such as granola bars, crackers and chips.

Those interested in volunteering can contact D’ete (Dee) Cotsones at 815-351-6091 or <a href="mailto:deterob@comcast.net" target="_blank">deterob@comcast.net</a>.

<strong>Study Doctrine of Salvation at Calvary</strong>

A new adult class studying the Doctrine of Salvation is held weekly at 9 a.m. Sunday at Calvary Bible Church, 2587 Armour Road, Bourbonnais. The group will be emphasizing the many benefits God provides for those who believe and accept Him (there is a list of more than 50 so far). Taught by Rev. Judean Benston.

— Daily Journal staff report