Church Briefs: March 27, 2024

<strong>Annual Cross Walk for Good Friday</strong>

Starting at 10 a.m. on Good Friday, March 29, Bart Durbin will lead the cross-carrying walk from Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, 348 E. Smith St., Bonfield. The less than 2-mile walk will take place rain or shine.

This will be the sixth year of Durbin’s cross-carry tradition in which he carries a 6-foot-tall wooden cross over his shoulder. Interested participants are welcome to join Bart on the walk either on foot or in golf carts/trailers/etc. Participants also can take turns carrying the cross.

<strong>Easter Bake Sale at Risen Savior</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 1881 W. Division St., Manteno, there will be an Easter Bake Sale featuring pies, dinner rolls, breads, coffee cakes and cheesecakes.

<strong>New Jerusalem Seventh-day</strong> <strong>community guest day</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at New Jerusalem Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1605 E. North St., Bradley, will host a community guest day. This year’s honorees are Pastor Jimmy Johnson, Stevie Hunter, Gloria Kennedy, Charloit Winfield McKenzie. Lunch will be served afterwards.

<strong>Taize Prayer returns</strong>

Taize Prayer is offered on the first Monday of the month. The next event is set for 6:30 p.m. April 1 at Maternity BVM Parish, 308 E. Marsile Ave, Bourbonnais.

This simple, nondenominational prayer service consists of simple chants, enhanced with the music of orchestral instruments and a vocal quartet, scripture, a service of light, an extended period of silence for meditation, concluding with prayers for the world.

<strong>Area churches collecting items for migrant families</strong>

In conjunction with area-wide churches in Kankakee County, the Maternity Social Concerns Commission will be collecting items to assist in making welcome bags for migrant families arriving in the Kankakee County area from Chicago. Items can be dropped in specially marked bins at the main entrance of Maternity BVM, 308 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais.

The organization is seeking the following new and unused items: laundry detergent; shampoo/conditioner; toothbrushes/paste; lotion; soap (liquid or bar); combs/brushes; gloves; socks; nonplastic forks, knives, spoons; individual servings of snack items such as granola bars, crackers and chips.

Those interested in volunteering can contact D’ete (Dee) Cotsones at 815-351-6091 or <a href="mailto:deterob@comcast.net" target="_blank">deterob@comcast.net</a>.

<strong>Study Doctrine of Salvation at Calvary</strong>

A new adult class studying the Doctrine of Salvation is held weekly at 9 a.m. Sunday at Calvary Bible Church, 2587 Armour Road, Bourbonnais. The group will be emphasizing the many benefits God provides for those who believe and accept Him (there is a list of more than 50 so far). Taught by Rev. Judean Benston.

— Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, Bonfield</strong>

<em>348 E. Smith St., Pastor Keith Blankenship.</em>

• Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m. March 28

• Good Friday at 7 p.m. March 29

• Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. March 31 with breakfast to follow.

• Easter Service at 8:30 a.m. March 31

• Easter Service at 10 a.m. March 31 at Grand Prairie, 12408 W. State Route-17.

<strong>Grace Community United Methodist Church,</strong>

<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>

<em>735 Main St. NW; Pastor Steve Hudspath. 815-932-4011.</em>

• Holy Saturday Worship at 5 p.m. March 30

• Easter Sunday Worship at 10 a.m. March 31

<strong>St. Rose of Lima Chapel,</strong>

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will hold Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m. every Wednesday during Lent. Enter through the west door, under the canopy.