Church Briefs: March 13, 2024

<strong>Community Widow/Widower Support Group</strong>

The Community Widow/Widower Support Group will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at Grace Community United Methodist Church, 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. All widows and widowers are invited to attend regardless of your religious affiliation. Call Peggy Sue Munday at 815-922-2079 for more information.

<strong>Manteno UMW Spring Craft Show</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Manteno UMC, 255 W. Second St., Manteno, the Manteno UMW in Faith will host its Spring Craft Show, with more than 31 vendors, including Nothing Bundt Cakes, Crochet Art, Tastefully Simple, Vinyl Designs, Garden Harvest, face painting, home décor, handmade soaps, jams and jellies, macarons, honey and more.

Come to the Crafty Café for coffee and doughnuts and lunch. Join for a day out and meet some great vendors and old and new friends.

<strong>Spring Craft & Vendor Fair at Momence First UMC</strong>

From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 23, First United Methodist Church, 111 W. Fourth St., Momence, will be the Spring Vendor and Craft Fair.

There will be a variety of crafters and artisans offering unique items such as honey, homemade soaps and lotions, dog treats, cake pops and other treats; sourdough products, flower arrangements and wreaths, wood signs, flags, cutting boards and bowls; custom-made and painted door mats and more. Stop in to shop with vendors offering Color Street, Norwex, Scentsy and Tastefully Simple.

Enjoy coffee and a doughnut for breakfast while visiting with friends. Lunch will be available starting at 11 a.m. and the menu includes walking tacos, chicken salad on a croissant and hot dogs. Chips and drinks are included with the meal.

Proceeds will be used by the church for its community outreach ministries.

<strong>Back to the Cross Ministries moving to Manteno</strong>

After operating for four years in Orland Hills (and previously in Oak Forest), Back to the Cross Ministries has purchased a church at 499 Park St., Manteno, and plans to hold its first service at 10:30 a.m. March 24.

For more information, go to backtothecrossministries.org, or call 708-799-3284.

<strong>Asbury UMC’s Easter Cantata</strong>

The Chancel Choir of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee will present an Easter cantata at 10:30 a.m. on March 24. Music Director Kavin Sampson will conduct and accompany the choir and musicians as they perform “Followers of the Lamb” by Lee and Susan Naus Dengler. The Holy Week cantata will be narrated by Chloe and Tom Cunnington, of Kankakee.

Asbury United Methodist Church is at 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee and is handicap accessible.

<strong>Annual Cross Walk for Good Friday</strong>

Starting at 10 a.m. on Good Friday, March 29, Bart Durbin will lead the cross-carrying walk from Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, 348 E. Smith St., Bonfield. The less than 2-mile walk will take place rain or shine.

This will be the sixth year of Durbin’s cross-carry tradition in which he carries a 6-foot-tall wooden cross over his shoulder. Interested participants are welcome to join Bart on the walk and can take place on foot or in golf carts/trailers/etc. Participants also might take turns carrying the cross.

<strong>Area churches collecting items for migrant families</strong>

In conjunction with area-wide churches in Kankakee County, the Maternity Social Concerns Commission will be collecting items to assist in making welcome bags for migrant families arriving in the Kankakee County area from Chicago. Items can be dropped in specially marked bins at the main entrance of Maternity BVM, 308 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais.

The organization is seeking the following new and unused items: laundry detergent; shampoo/conditioner; toothbrushes/paste; lotion; soap (liquid or bar); combs/brushes; gloves; socks; nonplastic forks, knives, spoons; individual servings of snack items such as granola bars, crackers and chips.

Those interested in volunteering can contact D’ete (Dee) Cotsones at 815-351-6091 or <a href="mailto:deterob@comcast.net" target="_blank">deterob@comcast.net</a>.

<strong>Study Doctrine of Salvation at Calvary</strong>

A new adult class studying the Doctrine of Salvation is held weekly at 9 a.m. Sunday at Calvary Bible Church, 2587 Armour Road, Bourbonnais. The group will be emphasizing the many benefits God provides for those who believe and accept Him (there is a list of more than 50 so far). Taught by Rev. Judean Benston.

— Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Grace Community United Methodist Church, Bourbonnais</strong>

735 Main St. NW; Pastor Steve Hudspath. 815-932-4011.

• Palm Saturday Worship at 5 p.m. March 23

• Palm Sunday Worship at 10 a.m. March 24

• Holy Saturday Worship at 5 p.m. March 30

• Easter Sunday Worship at 10 a.m. March 31

<strong>St. Rose of Lima</strong>

<strong>Chapel, Kankakee</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will hold Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m. every Wednesday during Lent. Enter through the west door, under the canopy.