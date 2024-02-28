Church Briefs: Feb. 28, 2024

<strong>Morning Star celebrating Black History Month</strong>

Morning Star Baptist Church of Kankakee, 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will be celebrating Black History Month with weekly worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays in February featuring Black History trivia. The church encourages attendees to wear African-inspired attire.

<strong>Watseka UMC rummage sale</strong>

The Watseka Methodist Church will have a rummage sale March 1-2. The sale is from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The church is at 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka. There will be a variety of clothing and household goods at reasonable prices.

<strong>Wedding Music Fair at Maternity BVM</strong>

From 2-4 p.m. March 3, a free wedding music fair will be offered at Maternity BVM Parish, 308 E. Marsile Ave, Bourbonnais. Vocalists and instrumentalists will perform wedding music selections to assist couples who are preparing a wedding. This is a delightful experience of music that anyone is welcome to attend, especially those who are preparing their wedding.

<strong>Taize Prayer returns</strong>

During Lent, Taize Prayer will be offered on the first Monday of the month. The next event is set for 6:30 p.m. March 4 at Maternity BVM Parish, 308 E. Marsile Ave, Bourbonnais.

This simple ecumenical prayer service consists of simple chants, scripture, a service of light, an extended period of silence for meditation, concluding with prayers for the world.

Please join for this time of quiet prayer.

<strong>Sunday School Musical</strong>

At 7:30 p.m. March 5 at New Jackson Tabernacle, 668 E. Mulberry St., Kankakee, will be the TR Jackson District Sunday School Musical with Minister of Music Cortiss Kellogg. For more information, call 815-351-3625, or email <a href="mailto:kelloggkarin@gmail.com" target="_blank">kelloggkarin@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>St. Patrick’s Irish Mass and Dinner</strong>

St. Patrick’s Church at 119 N. Market St., Momence, will be hosting the annual Irish Mass and Dinner on March 9. A Bagpipe Mass will be celebrated in church at 4 p.m.

The Irish Dinner and Festive Music will be served from 4-6 p.m. where a corned beef and cabbage or Irish stew dinner will be served (with soda bread and dessert) for $15. Beverages are a la cart and takeouts available. Music will be provided by Brian McKee on the bagpipe and the “Galway Guys.” For more information, call 815-472-2864.

<strong>Spring Craft & Vendor Fair at Momence First UMC</strong>

From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 23, First United Methodist Church, 111 W. Fourth St., Momence, will be the Spring Vendor and Craft Fair.

There will be a variety of crafters and artisans offering unique items such as honey, homemade soaps and lotions, dog treats, cake pops and other treats; sourdough products, flower arrangements and wreathes, wood signs, flags, cutting boards and bowls; custom-made and painted door mats and more. Stop in to shop with vendors offering Color Street, Norwex, Scentsy and Tastefully Simple.

Enjoy coffee and a donut for breakfast while visiting with friends. Lunch will be available starting at 11 a.m. and the menu includes walking tacos, chicken salad on a croissant and hot dogs. Chips and drinks are included with the meal.

Proceeds will be used by the church for its community outreach ministries.

<strong>Area churches collecting items for migrant families</strong>

In conjunction with area-wide churches in Kankakee County, the Maternity Social Concerns Commission will be collecting items to assist in making welcome bags for migrant families arriving in the Kankakee County area from Chicago. Items can be dropped in specially marked bins at the main entrance of Maternity BVM, 308 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais.

The organization is seeking the following new and unused items: laundry detergent; shampoo/conditioner; toothbrushes/paste; lotion; soap (liquid or bar); combs/brushes; gloves; socks; nonplastic forks, knives, spoons; individual servings of snack items such as granola bars, crackers and chips.

Those interested in volunteering can contact D’ete (Dee) Cotsones at 815-351-6091 or <a href="mailto:deterob@comcast.net" target="_blank">deterob@comcast.net</a>.

<strong>Study Doctrine of Salvation at Calvary</strong>

A new adult class studying the Doctrine of Salvation is held weekly at 9 a.m. Sunday at Calvary Bible Church, 2587 Armour Road, Bourbonnais. The group will be emphasizing the many benefits that God provides for those who believe and accept Him (there is a list of more than 50 so far). Taught by Rev. Judean Benston.

<strong>Annual Cross Walk for Good Friday</strong>

Starting at 10 a.m. on Good Friday, March 29, Bart Durbin will lead the cross-carrying walk from Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, 348 E. Smith St., Bonfield. The less than 2-mile walk will take place rain or shine.

This will be the sixth year of Durbin’s cross-carry tradition in which he carries a 6-foot-tall wooden cross over his shoulder. Interested participants are welcome to join Bart on the walk and can take place on foot or in golf carts/trailers/etc. Participants may also take turns carrying the cross.

<strong>Grace Community United Methodist Church, Bourbonnais</strong>

735 Main St. NW; Pastor Steve Hudspath. 815-932-4011.

• Palm Saturday Worship at 5 p.m. March 23

• Palm Sunday Worship at 10 a.m. March 24

• Holy Saturday Worship at 5 p.m. March 30

• Easter Sunday Worship at 10 a.m. March 31

<strong>St. Rose of Lima Chapel, Kankakee</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will hold Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m. every Wednesday during Lent. Enter through the west door, under the canopy.