Church Briefs: Feb. 14, 2024

<strong>Morning Star celebrating Black History Month</strong>

Morning Star Baptist Church of Kankakee, 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will be celebrating Black History Month with weekly worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays in February featuring Black History trivia. The church encourages attendees to wear African-inspired attire.

<strong>Women of Prayer & Action’s blood drive, health fair</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Morning Star Baptist Church, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, the Women of Prayer & Action will host the sixth annual Blood Drive and Health Fair. The blood drive begins at 9 a.m. and the health fair at 10 a.m., when Ann Welsh and Kayla Pacton, of the Kankakee County Health Department, will discuss genetics.

At 11 a.m., Talana Hughes will discuss Sickle Cell Disease Awareness. At noon, Gloria Kennedy, of Duane Dean Behaviorial Health Center, will talk about using Narcan.

From noon to 2 p.m. will be Healthy Well Checks from Dr. Queen Kisoso, of Olivet Nazarene University.

At 1 p.m., Melvina Calvin and Demetrius Williams, of the Kankakee Police Department, will host a mock traffic stop and will discuss home safety.

To close, Rev. Sammy Jones will give a talk on Families in Focus From a Christian Perspective.

During the day will be voter registration.

<strong>Mt. Calvary M.B. Church introduces new pastor</strong>

Mt. Calvary M.B. Church has announced a new pastor, Rev. Anibal J. Vega Jr., who will be installed at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, 7377 E. Illinois St., Sun River Terrace.

Vega is a Chicago native who was ordained in 2010 under the leadership of The Rev. Ira Wheaton, pastor of the Greater Omega M.B. Church. Vega served as the church’s associate pastor for the past 18 years. In that role, he worked with many ministries, including youth, nursing home and prison, as well as Sunday School and Discipleship Leadership. His favorite scripture is Isaiah 43:1-5.

Vega earned a Bachelor of Science degree in human services/nonprofit management and a master’s in public policy and administration. He’s a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

He also served as First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Infantry Airborne Division for 12 years. He ended his service in 2014 with an honorable discharge.

Vega and his wife, Lori, have twin daughters, Arya and Arianna.

<strong>Ebelskiver Supper at Zion Lutheran</strong>

From 4:30-7 p.m. Sunday at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 N. Maple St., Clifton, the church will host an Ebelskiver Supper. Free-will donations will be accepted. The supper is open to the public, and all are welcome.

<strong>Watseka UMC rummage sale</strong>

The Watseka Methodist Church will have a rummage sale March 1-2. The sale is from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The church is at 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka. There will be a variety of clothing and household goods at reasonable prices.

<strong>Sunday School Musical</strong>

At 7:30 p.m. March 5 at New Jackson Tabernacle, 668 E. Mulberry St., Kankakee, will be the TR Jackson District Sunday School Musical with Minister of Music Cortiss Kellogg. For more information, call 815-351-3625, or email <a href="mailto:kelloggkarin@gmail.com" target="_blank">kelloggkarin@gmail.com</a>.

— Daily Journal staff report