Church Briefs: Jan. 24, 2024

<strong>Mass of Appreciation at St. Rose</strong>

At 6 p.m. Friday at St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, there will be a Mass of Appreciation honoring all law enforcement officers (active, injured, killed-in-line-of-duty, past-deceased and retired).

Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is there.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Rose.

<strong>Coal City UMC hosting “Hallelujah” Soup Supper</strong>

Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, will hold a “Hallelujah” Soup Supper from 4-6:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Being served are homemade chicken noodle and stuffed green pepper soups.

Each meal includes a choice of soup, a sandwich, crackers, a beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carry-outs will be available. The cost is $12 for ages 13 and older; $5 for children ages 3-12; and children age 2 and younger eat free. All proceeds will go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.

— Daily Journal staff report