Church Briefs: Jan. 17, 2024

<strong>Community Widow/Widower Support Group</strong>

The Community Widow/Widower Support Group will meet at 9 a.m. Jan. 20 at Grace Community United Methodist Church, 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. All widows and widowers are invited to attend regardless of your religious affiliation. Call Peggy Sue Munday at 815-922-2079 for more information.

<strong>Coal City UMC hosting “Hallelujah” Soup Supper</strong>

Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, will hold a “Hallelujah” Soup Supper from 4-6:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Being served are homemade chicken noodle and stuffed green pepper soups.

Each meal includes a choice of soup, a sandwich, crackers, a beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carry-outs will be available. The cost is $12 for ages 13 and older; $5 for children ages 3-12; and children age 2 and younger eat free. All proceeds will go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.

— Daily Journal staff report