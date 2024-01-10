Church Briefs: Jan. 10, 2024

<strong>Fusion Youth Fellowship building beds</strong>

The Fusion Youth Fellowship Group of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park, consisting of sixth- through 12th-graders from Grant Park, Momence and surrounding areas, will be building beds from 8:45 a.m. until about noon Jan. 13.

In the early parts of 2023, the youth program raised more than $8,000 to help Sleep in Heavenly Peace provide materials to build about three dozen beds. The youth program is run by members of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, but members of area Lutheran churches, Methodist churches and more have joined together to provide activities for the program.

Fusion Youth Fellowship is partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build beds for children in need. A bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional and mental support a child needs.

“It will be a fun day working toward a cause bigger than ourselves,” Pastor Kyle Timmons said.

At 8 a.m. will be coffee and doughnuts, and there will be a late lunch after building is complete.

All minors must have a parent/guardian fill out a form, and no one younger than 12 is allowed to participate.

Please dress for dusty work; no open-toed shoes.

Go to <a href="https://www.www.bit.ly/shpevent" target="_blank">bit.ly/shpevent</a> to volunteer.

<strong>New Vision Food Pantry</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, New Vision MB Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host a food pantry. For more information, call 815-933-3155 or 815-370-0181.

<strong>Community Widow/Widower Support Group</strong>

The Community Widow/Widower Support Group will meet at 9 a.m. Jan. 20 at Grace Community United Methodist Church, 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. All widows and widowers are invited to attend regardless of your religious affiliation. Call Peggy Sue Munday at 815-922-2079 for more information.

