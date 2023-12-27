Church Briefs: Dec. 27, 2023

<strong>Monthly Mass at St. Rose</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. Friday.

Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is there.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at St. Rose. Enter through the west door under the canopy.

<strong>Iglesia De Dios Juan 3:16 getting own home</strong>

At 1 p.m. Sunday, Iglesia De Dios Juan 3:16 will host an inauguration of its new temple at 1756 IL-113, Kankakee. The church has been sharing a space with another church on Court Street and now will be in its own space.

<strong>Gift of God open for shelter</strong>

The Gift of God Street Ministry at 660 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee, is open to accommodate those in need of overnight shelter. Shelter is available seven days per week for men and women ages 18 or older. Those needing assistance must arrive for check-in between 4-5 p.m. to register.

For additional information, call Pastor James Smith at 763-300-3149 or Lou R. at 815-715-6735.

<strong>ACOM’s Coat Drive</strong>

Now through the end of the year, Agape Community Outreach Mission at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will host a coat drive.

There is a greater need for coats for this area. Drop-off barrels are located at the Concord Custom Cleaners on Station Street in Kankakee and also on Route 45 in Bourbonnais near Armour Road. If you have any questions, call Debbie Dodt at 815-304-4990.