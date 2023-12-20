Remembering Deacon Damos Rosenthal, 25-year Head Deacon at True Vine COGIC

True Vine COGIC in Kankakee bid farewell to 25-year Head Deacon Damos Rosenthal Sr., who passed away Nov. 19 at his home, surrounded by his beloved family. He was 69.

Rosenthal was born April 8, 1954, in Vance, Miss., to the union of Deacon John and Mother Louise Rosenthal. Eventually moving to Kankakee, he graduated from Eastridge High School in 1974.

As the seventh of eight children, he accepted Christ at an early age and served faithfully as Head Deacon at True Vine COGIC for more than 25 years under the guidance of Supt. Abram Lane.

In 2000, Rosenthal married Gloria Mae Henley, and together, they shared the joy of raising four children.

In 1993, Rosenthal earned his CDL and became a truck driver. His dedication extended beyond personal pursuits as he served as a driver for his pastor and church family, crisscrossing states. In 2014, he ventured into entrepreneurship, founding the Prince of Peace nonemergency medical transportation business, catering to Kankakee and surrounding counties.

Through this endeavor, he affected the community by employing more than 15 people in Kankakee County.

“Rosenthal’s passion for helping and serving manifested through his commitment to providing transportation services, leaving an indelible mark on the lives he touched,” the family’s statement read.

In addition to his roles as a devoted family man, spiritual leader and martial arts Sensei, Rosenthal, the family said, “leaves behind a legacy of generosity, community service and unwavering dedication.”

Beyond his spiritual contributions, Rosenthal became a dedicated Sensei in 1974, imparting martial arts wisdom in Kankakee County and its surrounding areas, according to a news release from his family.

During the years, he honed his craft, becoming a respected leader in martial arts. His influence extended far and wide, reaching more than 1,000 students who benefited from his teachings. For eight years, he served as the Illinois State Representative for the U.S. Association of Martial Arts.

Among his students were police officers, judges, attorneys and others, reflecting the universal appeal and respect for his expertise. Through his disciplined approach, he instilled not only physical expertise but also a sense of honor, integrity and self-discipline in all those under his tutelage.

Rosenthal’s effect as a Sensei went beyond the dojo, leaving an enduring legacy on the lives of his students and the broader community.

“His dedication to martial arts education reflects a commitment to shaping individuals of character and fortitude,” the family said. “May his teachings continue to inspire and resonate within the hearts of those he guided.”

Funeral services were held Dec. 2 at Redeeming Life Ministries in Kankakee.