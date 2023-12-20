Church Briefs: Dec. 20, 2023

<strong>We Stand for Christ celebrates 3 years</strong>

We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, at 1230 S. East Ave., Kankakee, will celebrate its three-year anniversary Dec. 31. The Sunday/New Year’s Eve service will begin at 11 a.m.

The vision of the ministry is growing, saving the lost and helping those in recovery from drugs and alcohol. The theme for the anniversary is “We Are Still Standing,” 1 Peter 5:9.

Pastor James K. Smith will deliver the morning message.

<strong>Gift of God open for shelter</strong>

The Gift of God Street Ministry at 660 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee, is open to accommodate those in need of overnight shelter. Shelter is available seven days per week for men and women ages 18 or older. Those needing assistance must arrive for check-in between 4-5 p.m. to register.

For additional information, call Pastor James Smith at 763-300-3149 or Lou R. at 815-715-6735.

<strong>ACOM’s Coat Drive</strong>

Now through the end of the year, Agape Community Outreach Mission at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will host a coat drive.

There is a greater need for coats for this area. Drop-off barrels are located at the Concord Custom Cleaners on Station Street in Kankakee and also on Route 45 in Bourbonnais near Armour Road. If you have any questions, call Debbie Dodt at 815-304-4990.

<strong>Grace Community UMC</strong>

<em>735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. 815-932-4011.</em> <em>Pastor Steve Hudspath,</em> <em><a href="https://www.bourbonnaisgrace.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaisgrace.org</a></em><em>.</em>

<strong>Dec. 9, 16 & 23:</strong> Worship at 5 p.m.

<strong>Dec. 10 & 17:</strong> Worship at 10 a.m.

<strong>Dec. 24:</strong> Christmas Eve worship with Communion at 10 a.m.; Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship with Communion at 6 p.m.

<strong>Dec. 25:</strong> No services; please celebrate Christmas with loved ones.

<strong>Immanuel United Church of Christ, Peotone</strong>

<em>311 W. Corning Ave.; Pastor Terry Krouskoupf. 708-258-6966.</em> <a href="mailto:peoimmanuel@aol.com">peoimmanuel@aol.com</a>, <a href="http://immanuelchurchpeotone.com">immanuelchurchpeotone.com</a>.

<strong>Dec. 17:</strong> 10 a.m. Sunday School program.

<strong>Dec. 24:</strong> 10 a.m. Worship service; 4 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Musical Service.