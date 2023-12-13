Church Briefs: Dec. 13, 2023

<strong>Gift of God open for shelter</strong>

The Gift of God Street Ministry at 660 North Fifth Ave., Kankakee, is open to accommodate those in need of overnight shelter. Shelter is available seven days a week for men and women ages 18 or older. Those needing assistance must arrive for check-in between 4-5 p.m. to register.

For additional information, call Pastor James Smith at 763-300-3149 or Lou R. at 815-715-6735.

<strong>ACOM’s Coat Drive</strong>

Now through the end of the year, Agape Community Outreach Mission at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will host a coat drive.

There is a greater need for coats for this area. Drop-off barrels are located at the Concord Custom Cleaners on Station Street in Kankakee and also on Route 45 in Bourbonnais near Armour Road. If you have any questions, call Debbie Dodt at 815-304-4990.

<strong>Morning Star winter coat, toy giveaway</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Morning Star Community Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, Choices Youth Outreach International and Morning Star MBC will host a winter outerwear and Christmas toy giveaway for ages 12 and younger.

Registration has closed, but the church is accepting new coats and toys as well as cash donations. Call 815-386-3246 for more information.

<strong>Life House’s 4th annual graduation</strong>

From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, The Life House of Kankakee County will have its 4th annual graduation at We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, 1230 South East Ave., Kankakee.

There are two graduates that have met the requirements/course work for graduation.

The theme for the occasion is “Pressing Forward,” based on Philippians 3:13 “Press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.”

The guest speaker will be Rev. John Christopher Noble of Caldwell Chapel A. M. E. Zion in Kankakee.

<strong>St. Patrick’s Las Posadas Celebration</strong>

At 4 p.m. Sunday, St. Patrick’s Church, 119 N. Market St., Momence, will host a Las Posadas Celebration.

Recalling the time Mary and Joseph travelled from inn to inn looking for a place to rest, this one-hour, bilingual musical tour includes children from the area dressing up as shepherds and a 45-pound basset hound playing the role of every camel one could imagine in the first century. The service concludes with Mexican hot chocolate, pan dulce and pinatas for the kids. The event is free, and all are invited. Call 815-472-2864 for more information.

— Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Grace Community UMC</strong>

<em>735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. 815-932-4011.</em> Pastor Steve Hudspath, <a href="https://www.bourbonnaisgrace.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaisgrace.org</a>.

<strong>Dec. 9, 16 & 23:</strong> Worship at 5 p.m.

<strong>Dec. 10 & 17:</strong> Worship at 10 a.m.

<strong>Dec. 24:</strong> Christmas Eve worship with Communion at 10 a.m.; Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship with Communion at 6 p.m.

<strong>Dec. 25:</strong> No services; please celebrate Christmas with loved ones.

<strong>Immanuel United Church of Christ, Peotone</strong>

<em>311 W. Corning Ave.; Pastor Terry Krouskoupf. 708-258-6966.</em> <a href="mailto:peoimmanuel@aol.com">peoimmanuel@aol.com</a><em>,</em> <a href="http://immanuelchurchpeotone.com">immanuelchurchpeotone.com</a><em>.</em>

<strong>Dec. 17:</strong> 10 a.m. Sunday School program.

<strong>Dec. 24:</strong> 10 a.m. Worship service; 4 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Musical Service.