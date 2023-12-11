Church Scroll: Fall/Winter 2023

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> Email church information to <em><a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">life@daily-journal.com</a></em>, or fax it to 815-937-3876, attention church news.

<strong>American Lutheran Church, Bourbonnais</strong>

<em>1560 Career Center Road; the Rev. Patrick Jenkins, pastor. 815-932-7515. <a href="http://alcbourbonnais.org" target="_blank">alcbourbonnais.org</a>.</em>

<strong>SAT:</strong> 5 p.m. worship.

<strong>SUN:</strong> 9 a.m. worship service in-person and live-streamed on Facebook.

<strong>Aroma Park United Methodist</strong> <strong>Church, Aroma Park</strong>

<em>210 W. Third St.; the Rev. Valerie Mezger Wengstrom, pastor. 815-573-5575. <a href="http://aromaparkum.org" target="_blank">aromaparkum.org</a>.</em>

<strong>SUN</strong>: 10:45 a.m. worship; 11:45 a.m. Sunday School.

<strong>Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee</strong>

<em>196 S. Harrison Ave.; the Rev. Scott Henley, pastor. 815-933-4408. <a href="http://kasbury.org" target="_blank">kasbury.org</a>.</em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 8 a.m. worship in chapel; 9:15 a.m. Sunday school; 10:30 a.m. worship in sanctuary and also live-streamed on Facebook; listen on radio at WKAN-AM 1320.

<strong>WED</strong>: 5:45 p.m. GEO Kidz; 6 p.m. youth ministry and adult Bible study.

<strong>Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, Bonfield</strong>

<em>348 E. Smith St., Pastor Keith Blankenship.</em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 8:30 a.m. Sunday school and Bible study; 10 a.m. worship.

<strong>Bourbonnais Church of Christ</strong>

<em>399 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, Minister Ray Gordon. 815-939-9001. <a href="https://www.facebook.com/BourbonnaisChurchOfChrist" target="_blank">facebook.com/bourbonnaischurchofchrist</a>.</em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 9:30 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship.

<strong>WED:</strong> 6 p.m. Bible study for all ages.

<strong>Bradley Evangelical United Methodist Church</strong>

<em>600 W. Broadway St., Bradley; Valerie Mezger-Wengstrom, pastor.</em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 8:15 a.m. worship; 9:15 a.m. Sunday School.

<strong>Calvary Bible Church</strong>

<em>2587 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais. 815-932-8733. Pastor Duane DenBoer, <a href="http://calvarybible.church" target="_blank">calvarybible.church</a>.</em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. worship.

<strong>Central Christian Church, Bourbonnais</strong>

<em>310 Main St. NW; Rev. Kelly J. Perotti. 815-939-4433. <a href="http://cccbourbonnais.com" target="_blank">cccbourbonnais.com</a>.</em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 10 a.m. worship on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.

<strong>College Church of the Nazarene, Bourbonnais</strong>

<em>200 University Ave. Pastor Mark Quanstrom. 815-933-7749, <a href="https://www.collegechurch.org" target="_blank">collegechurch.org</a>.</em>

<strong>SUN</strong>: 10:30 a.m. worship (live streamed at <a href="https://www.facebook.com/CollegeChurchUA" target="_blank">Facebook.com/collegechurchua</a>).

<strong>Community Presbyterian Church, Manteno</strong>

<em>64 S. Walnut St., Manteno; Pastor Paul Koch. 815-468-3275.</em>

<strong>SUN</strong>: 10 a.m. worship.

<strong>Essex United Methodist Church</strong>

<em>114 Waverly St., Essex. Pastors Linda Michel and Terry Goodwin. 815-426-6169.</em>

<strong>SUN</strong>: 9:30 a.m. worship.

<strong>Faith Connection of Wilton Center</strong>

<em>14101 West Joliet Road, Manhattan; Pastor Zach Dyrda; 815-478-3923; <a href="https://www.faithconnectionwc.com" target="_blank">faithconnectionwc.com</a>.</em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 10 a.m. worship. Also live-streamed at <a href="https://www.youtube.com/@FaithConnectionWC" target="_blank">youtube.com/@FaithConnectionWC</a>. Children are dismissed for Sunday School following praise songs.

<strong>First Baptist Church of Kankakee</strong>

<em>1756 W. Route 113, Kankakee; Joshua Riley, Interim Pastor. 815-932-2214. <a href="https://www.firstbaptistkankakee.net" target="_blank">firstbaptistkankakee.net</a>.</em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 10 a.m. worship service.

<strong>First Baptist Church of Momence</strong>

<em>2268 N. State Route 1-17, Momence. Pastor Tim Filkins; 815-472-2812; <a href="https://www.fbcmomence.com" target="_blank">fbcmomence.com</a>.</em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 10:30 a.m. service in-person and online; 5:30 p.m., the church will sing a few hymns then enjoy a time of preaching and teaching from God’s Word.

<strong>First Reformed Church of Wichert, St. Anne</strong>

<em>7697 E. 4500S Road. Pastor Randy Knoll. 815-427-6723, <a href="https://www.frcwichert.yolasite.com" target="_blank">frcwichert.yolasite.com</a>.</em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. worship. 10:50 a.m. school (ages 3 to adult). 6 p.m. junior high youth fellowship.

<strong>WED:</strong> 7 p.m. Bible studies for all ages.

<strong>THURS:</strong> 1:30 p.m. ladies’ Bible studies (first).

<strong>First Presbyterian Church, Kankakee</strong>

<em>371 E. Court St. Rev. Dr. Jay Kim, pastor. 815-939-3546, <a href="http://firstpreskankakee.org" target="_blank">firstpreskankakee.org</a>.</em>

<strong>SUN</strong>: 11 a.m. traditional worship; noon Bible class.

<strong>First Presbyterian Church of St. Anne</strong>

<em>334 S. St. Louis Ave.; Rev. Mike Seed. 815-427-8430. <a href="http://thefirstpresbyterianchurchstanne.com" target="_blank">thefirstpresbyterianchurchstanne.com</a>.</em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 9 a.m. Adult Sunday School Coffee Hour; 10:15 a.m. worship service; 10:30 a.m. Children’s Sunday School.

<strong>THURS:</strong> Prayer Encounter held at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday.

<strong>First United Methodist Church, Grant Park</strong>

<em>110 S. Maple St., Grant Park, Pastor Amy Smith. 815-465-6929.</em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 10:30 a.m. worship.

<strong>First United Methodist Church, Wilmington</strong>

<em>401 E. Kahler Road, Pastor Harriette Cross. 815-476-5474. <a href="mailto:fumcsecretary401@att.net" target="_blank">fumcsecretary401@att.net</a>.</em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 8:30 a.m. Adult Sunday school; 9:30 a.m. in-person worship, also available at <a href="http://facebook.com/fumcwilm" target="_blank">facebook.com/fumcwilm</a>.

<strong>Grace Community United Methodist Church, Bourbonnais</strong>

<em>735 Main St. NW; Pastor Steve Hudspath. 815-932-4011. <a href="http://bourbonnaisgrace.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaisgrace.org</a>.</em>

<strong>SAT</strong>: 5 p.m. worship.

<strong>SUN</strong>: 9 a.m. Sunday school; 10 a.m. worship.

<strong>Grand Prairie United Methodist Church, Bonfield</strong>

<em>12408 W. Illinois Route 17 West. Pastor Keith Blankenship.</em>

<strong>SUN</strong>: 8:30 a.m. worship; 9:45 a.m. Sunday school.

<strong>Herscher United Methodist Church</strong>

<em>274 N. Elm St., Herscher. Pastor Kevin Bosen. 815-426-6169.</em>

<strong>SUN</strong>: 11 a.m. worship — in-person and live-streamed.

<strong>Immanuel United Church of Christ, Peotone</strong>

<em>311 W. Corning Ave.; Pastor Terry Krouskoupf. 708-258-6966. <a href="mailto:peoimmanuel@aol.com" target="_blank">peoimmanuel@aol.com</a>, <a href="http://immanuelchurchpeotone.com" target="_blank">immanuelchurchpeotone.com</a>.</em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 10 a.m. worship; Communion first Sunday of month.

<strong>Manteno United Methodist Church</strong>

<em>255 W. Second St.; Pastor Lana Robyne; 815-468-3722. <a href="https://www.mantenoumc.org" target="_blank">mantenoumc.org</a>.</em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 9:30 a.m. worship (in-person, live-streamed, online viewing), nursery school available for all children during worship; Sunday School and Adult Studies (see website for schedule).

<strong>Maternity BVM, Bourbonnais</strong>

<em>308 E. Marsile St.; Fr. Jason Nesbit. 815-933-8285. <a href="https://www.mbvmchurch.org" target="_blank">mbvmchurch.org</a>.</em>

<strong>MON-FRI:</strong> 7:30 a.m. mass (Food pantry: 4:30-5:30 p.m. every Weds.; 1-2 p.m. every Thurs.)

<strong>SAT:</strong> 4:30 p.m. vigil

<strong>SUN:</strong> 7:30 a.m.; 9 a.m.; 11 a.m. mass

<strong>Momence Orthodox Presbyterian Church</strong>

<em>4132 N. State Route 17; Pastor Lane Keister. 803-402-7307. <a href="http://momenceopchurch.com" target="_blank">momenceopchurch.com</a>.</em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 9:30 a.m. worship; 11:15 a.m. Sunday school; 6 p.m. worship.

<strong>New Jackson Tabernacle C.O.G.I.C.</strong>

<em>668 E. Mulberry, Kankakee; Pastor Tommie Lee Wright. 815-401-5797.</em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 11:30 a.m. worship; 5 p.m. Y.P.W.W. class

<strong>TUES & THURS:</strong> Noon intercessory prayer

<strong>TUES:</strong> 7 p.m. Bible study

<strong>FRI:</strong> 7:30 p.m. Prayer and Deliverance

<strong>New Vision MB Church</strong>

<em>1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee; Tom Ivy, pastor; 815-933-3155.</em>

From noon to 3 p.m. Fridays at New Vision, the food pantry will be available.

<strong>Onarga United Methodist Church,</strong> Onarga

<em>109 E. Seminary Ave.; Mark Crawford, pastor. 815-268-4320.</em>

<strong>WED</strong>: 10 a.m. Bible study at Gilman UMC.

<strong>THURS:</strong> 7 p.m. Hispanic Bible study.

<strong>SUN:</strong> 9:15 a.m. worship (in person and online); children’s Sunday school; communion on second Sunday.

<strong>Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bradley</strong>

<em>975 W. Brookmont Blvd. 815-932-1848. <a href="https://www.oursaviorlutheranbradley.us" target="_blank">oursaviorlutheranbradley.us</a>.</em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 9 a.m. worship.

<strong>Peoples Church, Bourbonnais</strong>

<em>6644 N. 1000W Road (Career Center Road); Pastor Greg Eilders. 815-468-1900. <a href="http://peopleschurchtoday.org" target="_blank">peopleschurchtoday.org</a>.</em>

<strong>WED:</strong> 6 p.m. Prayer and Praise night (first Wednesday of the month); 6 p.m. adult discipleship class and PC kids class.

<strong>SUN:</strong> 9 a.m. adult Sunday school; 9:30 a.m. young adult coffee talk devotional time; 10 a.m. worship; live-streamed on YouTube @Peoples Church Bourbonnais, pre-K and nursery provided.

<strong>Peotone United Methodist Church</strong>

<em>105 N. West St., Peotone. Rev. Richard Young. 708-258-6876. <a href="mailto:peotoneumc@comcast.net" target="_blank">peotoneumc@comcast.net</a>.</em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 10:30 a.m. worship, in-person and live-streamed.

<strong>Reddick United Methodist Church</strong>

<em>35900 E. 3200N Road, Reddick. Pastor Kevin Bosen. 815-426-6169.</em>

<strong>SUN</strong>: 9:30 a.m. worship.

<strong>Redeeming Life Minsitries</strong>

<em>2400 Waldron Road, Kankakee. Pastor James Carr, Jr. 815-573-3458.</em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 9 a.m. Sunday School for all ages; 10:45 a.m. Worship service.

<strong>MON:</strong> 3-5 p.m. food pantry distributions.

<strong>THURS:</strong> 6 p.m. prayer and Bible study; 7 p.m. “Walking Through the Word”; 3-5 p.m. food pantry distribution (first Thursday of the month).

<strong>Risen Savior Lutheran Church, Manteno</strong>

<em>1881 W. Division St. the Rev. Kevin Werner, pastor. 815-468-2011. <a href="https://www.risensaviormanteno.org" target="_blank">risensaviormanteno.org</a>.</em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 9 a.m. worship in-person service and live-streamed on Facebook. 10 a.m. Sunday School and adult Bible class.

<strong>South Wilmington United Methodist Church</strong>

<em>225 Rice St., South Wilmington. Pastor Kevin Bosen. 815-426-6169.</em>

<strong>SUN</strong>: 8 a.m. worship.

<strong>St. George Catholic Church, Bourbonnais</strong>

<em>5272 E. 5000N Road; Rev. Daniel Belanger CSV. 815-939-1851. <a href="http://stgeorgeil.com" target="_blank">stgeorgeil.com</a>.</em>

<strong>WED</strong>: 8 a.m. Mass

<strong>FRI</strong>: 8 a.m. Mass

<strong>SAT:</strong> 5 p.m. Mass

<strong>SUN:</strong> 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. masses

<strong>St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley</strong>

<em>211 N. Center Ave. Rev. Marcin Michalak, pastor. 815-939-3573. <a href="https://www.stjosephbradley.org" target="_blank">stjosephbradley.org</a>.</em>

<strong>TUES-THURS:</strong> 7 a.m. Mass

<strong>FRI-SAT:</strong> 8:30 a.m. Mass

<strong>SAT VIGIL:</strong> 4 p.m. Mass

<strong>SUN:</strong> 8:30 and 11 a.m. Mass

<strong>St. John United Church of Christ, Kankakee</strong>

<em>1045 W. River St. 815-932-3336, <a href="https://www.stjohnucc-kan-il.org" target="_blank">stjohnucc-kan-il.org</a>.</em>

<strong>SUN</strong>:10:30 a.m. worship. Childcare provided; live-streamed on St. John UCC Facebook or YouTube.

<strong>St. John Paul II Parish, Kankakee</strong>

<em>907 S. 9th Ave., Kankakee. Rev. Matthew Pratscher. 815-933-7683. <a href="https://www.jp2kankakee.org" target="_blank">jp2kankakee.org</a>.</em>

<strong>MON-FRI:</strong> 7:30 a.m. Mass (in English)

<strong>TUES:</strong> 6 p.m. Mass (in Spanish)

<strong>WED & FRI:</strong> Noon Latin Mass

<strong>SAT:</strong> 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mass (in English); 6 p.m. Mass (in Spanish)

<strong>SUN:</strong> 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mass (in English); 1 p.m. Mass (in Spanish); 3 p.m. Mass (in Latin).

<strong>St. Mark United Methodist Church, Kankakee</strong>

<em>1200 W. Calista St., Kankakee; The Rev. Enrico R. Esguerra. 815-933-8621, <a href="mailto:stmarkumck3@sbcglobal.net" target="_blank">stmarkumck3@sbcglobal.net</a>.</em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 10:15 a.m. worship in-person and online at <a href="https://www.youtube.com/SaintMarkUMCKankakee" target="_blank">youtube.com/SaintMarkUMCKankakee</a>.

<strong>WED:</strong> 9:30 a.m. Prayer Shawl (first, third Wednesday).

<strong>St. Paul’s Episcopal Church</strong>

<em>298 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. 815-932-6611.</em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 8 a.m. Spoken Communion (English-only); 10:15 a.m. bilingual Choral Holy Communion (English and Spanish).

<strong>St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Kankakee</strong>

<em>348 E. Merchant St. Rev. Karl Koeppen and the Rev. Roger Drinnon. 815-932-0312. <a href="http://stpaulslutheran.net" target="_blank">stpaulslutheran.net</a>.</em>

<strong>SAT</strong>: 5 p.m. traditional worship at 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

<strong>SUN</strong>: 8:30 a.m. traditional worship; 9:50 a.m. Bible study; 11 a.m. worship. All Sunday events held at 1780 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais; and online.

<strong>St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Grant Park</strong>

<em>310 N. Meadow St. the Rev. Kyle Timmons, pastor. 815-465-6191, <a href="https://www.stpetersgp.org" target="_blank">stpetersgp.org</a>.</em>

<strong>SUN</strong>: 9 a.m. Sunday School (adult and children’s); 10:30 a.m. worship.

<strong>St. Rose of Lima Chapel</strong>

<em>486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee. 815-573-5455</em>. <em>‘Friends of St. Rose’ on Facebook.</em>

<strong>WED:</strong> 3-5 p.m. Eucharistic Adoration.

<strong>FRI:</strong> Every last Friday of month at 6 p.m. is Mass.

<strong>Trinity United Methodist Church, Kankakee</strong>

<em>936 S. Third Ave. Valerie Mezger-Wengstrom, pastor. 815-932-8151.</em>

<strong>SUN</strong>: 8:30 a.m. Sunday school. 9:30 a.m. worship.

<strong>Wesley United Methodist Church, Bradley</strong>

<em>500 N. Cleveland Ave.; Pastor, Rev. Dr. Enrico R. Esguerra. 815-933-7932. <a href="mailto:office@bradleywesley.org" target="_blank">office@bradleywesley.org</a>.</em>

<strong>SUN</strong>: 9 a.m. worship; 10 a.m. Sunday school for all ages (Aug. through May).

<strong>MON</strong>: 6:30 p.m. book club (fourth Monday).

<strong>THUR</strong>: 5:30 p.m. Supper Club (third Thursday); 6 p.m. Praise Team/choir practice at St. Mark UMC.

<strong>SAT</strong>: 2 p.m. United Methodist Women (first Saturday).

<strong>We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, Kankakee</strong>

<em>1230 S. East Ave. Pastor James K. Smith, 763-300-3149.</em>

<strong>TUE</strong>: 5 p.m. No More Excuses meeting.

<strong>WED</strong>: 5:30 p.m. Bible study.

<strong>SUN</strong>: 11 a.m. worship.

<strong>Zion Lutheran Church, Bonfield</strong>

<em>11478 Route 17 West; The Rev. Dwight Wyeth, pastor. 630-957-7681. <a href="http://zionbonfield.org" target="_blank">zionbonfield.org</a>.</em>

<strong>THUR</strong>: 6:30 p.m. Bible study.

<strong>SUN:</strong> 9 a.m. Sunday school and adult Bible class; 10 a.m. worship; Communion first and third Sundays.

<strong>Zoar Community Church, Reddick</strong>

<em>18172 W. Route 17; Pastor Andrea Boggs. <a href="mailto:zoarcommunity@yahoo.com" target="_blank">zoarcommunity@yahoo.com</a>; <a href="https://www.zoarcommunitychurch.com" target="_blank">zoarcommunitychurch.com</a>. </em>

<strong>SUN:</strong> 10 a.m. worship.