Church Briefs: Dec. 6, 2023

<strong>ACOM’s Coat Drive</strong>

Now through the end of the year, Agape Community Outreach Mission at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will host a coat drive.

There is a greater need for coats for this area. Drop-off barrels are located at the Concord Custom Cleaners on Station Street in Kankakee and also on Route 45 in Bourbonnais near Armour Road. If you have any questions, call Debbie Dodt at 815-304-4990.

<strong>Cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Mark Methodist Church, 1200 W. Calista St., Kankakee, there will be cookie decorating, photos and reading with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There also will be treat bags provided. Children 10 and younger are invited but must be accompanied by someone 16 or older.

<strong>‘The Joy of Christmas’ at Asbury UMC</strong>

Asbury United Church in Kankakee presents “The Joy of Christmas” at 3 p.m. Sunday. The program will feature Christmas selections by the kids’ Sunday School, the Chancel Choir, Instruments of Praise, Asbury Ringers bell choir, a recorder ensemble and an organ piece by music director Kavin Sampson.

Admission is free. Asbury United Methodist Church is at 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, and is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 815-933-4408.

<strong>3rd annual Pre-Christmas St. Nick Social</strong>

At 11:30 a.m. Sunday (after the 10:30 a.m. Mass), St. Patrick’s Church, 119 N. Market St., Momence, there will be a Pre-Christmas St. Nick Social.

The RA Brass Sextet offers a Christmas Concert in Church with both secular and religious music. In the church basement, St. Nicholas will be handing out candy to the children of the area and the Knights of Columbus and children from the Religious Education Program will be serving coffee and doughnuts. Come join for a continental breakfast, good music and time with St. Nick. All are invited to this free event. Call 815-472-2864 for more information.

<strong>Morning Star winter coat, toy giveaway</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at Morning Star Community Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, Choices Youth Outreach International and Morning Star MBC will host a winter outerwear and Christmas toy giveaway for ages 12 and younger.

Registration has closed, but the church is accepting new coats and toys as well as cash donations. Call 815-386-3246 for more information.

<strong>St. Patrick’s Las Posadas Celebration</strong>

At 4 p.m. Dec. 17, St. Patrick’s Church, 119 N. Market St., Momence, will host a Las Posadas Celebration.

Recalling the time Mary and Joseph travelled from inn to inn looking for a place to rest, this one-hour, bilingual musical tour includes children from the area dressing up as shepherds and a 45-pound basset hound playing the role of every camel one could imagine in the first century. The service concludes with Mexican hot chocolate, pan dulce and pinatas for the kids. The event is free, and all are invited. Call 815-472-2864 for more information.

— Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Grace Community UMC</strong>

<em>735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. 815-932-4011.</em> Pastor Steve Hudspath, <a href="https://www.bourbonnaisgrace.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaisgrace.org</a>.

<strong>Dec. 9, 16 & 23:</strong> Worship at 5 p.m.

<strong>Dec. 10 & 17:</strong> Worship at 10 a.m.

<strong>Dec. 24:</strong> Christmas Eve worship with Communion at 10 a.m.; Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship with Communion at 6 p.m.

<strong>Dec. 25:</strong> No services; please celebrate Christmas with loved ones.