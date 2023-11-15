Church Briefs: Nov. 22, 2023

<strong>ACOM’s Coat Drive</strong>

Now through the end of the year, Agape Community Outreach Mission at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will host a coat drive.

There is a greater need for coats for this area. Drop-off barrels are located at the Concord Custom Cleaners on Station Street in Kankakee and also on Route 45 in Bourbonnais near Armour Road. If you have any questions, contact Debbie Dodt at 815-304-4990.

<strong>Pleasant Grove’s Thanksgiving Dinner</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee, there will be a free community Thanksgiving dinner. All are welcome.

Deliveries limited to sick and homebound by calling 815-592-8119.

Pastor is Rev. Ernest Rucker.

<strong>Monthly Mass at St. Rose</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. Friday.

Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is there.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at St. Rose. Enter through the west door under the canopy.

<strong>Sheldon UMC Holiday Rummage Sale</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2, there will be a holiday rummage sale in the Sheldon United Methodist Church basement at 480 N. Fifth St., Sheldon. Available will be small appliances, over-the-range microwave, dishes, kitchen items, winter clothing (lots of larger sizes), bedding, shoes, purses, toys, books, framed art, Christmas items, quilt rack, tall mirror, vinyl records, chairs, desk, tread mill, baby swing and car seat.

There will be a bag sale for books and clothing, as well as a lunch and bake sale. Everyone is welcome to attend.

<strong>St. Rose hosting Clifton Madrigals</strong>

At 2 p.m. Dec. 3, St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host the Clifton Central High School Madrigal Singers for an Advent, Christmas Concert. Donations are appreciated. Enter the chapel under the canopy, and the elevator is near the door. For more information, call 815-573-5455.

<strong>Cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 9 at St. Mark Methodist Church, 1200 W. Calista St., Kankakee, there will be cookie decorating, photos and reading with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There also will be treat bags provided. Children 10 and younger are invited but must be accompanied by someone 16 or older.

RSVP by Dec. 2 to the church office at 815-933-8621.

<strong>Morning Star winter coat, toy giveaway</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at Morning Star Community Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, Choices Youth Outreach International and Morning Star MBC will host a winter outerwear and Christmas toy giveaway for ages 12 and younger.

Registration required by Nov. 30. The church is accepting new coats and toys as well as cash donations. Call 815-386-3246 for more information.

— Daily Journal staff report