Church Briefs: Nov. 15, 2023

<strong>New Vision’s Community Thanksgiving</strong>

New Vision MB Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will be hosting a free community Thanksgiving dinner from 3-7 p.m. Thursday. All are welcome.

Pastor is Rev. Tom Ivy Sr.

<strong>Faith Baptist Church’s Trinkets & Treasures</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Faith Baptist Church, 1280 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, the church will host Trinkets & Treasures: A Craft & Recycled Home Goods Sale. The sale will feature handmade crafts, rummage sale items, holiday gifts, kids corner and more.

<strong>Widow/Widower Support Group at Grace UMC</strong>

At 9 a.m. Saturday, the Community Widow/Widower Support Group will hold its meeting at Grace Community United Methodist Church, 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Martha Glade, Certified Grief Specialist, will be giving the presentation Moving Through the Holidays in My Grief. Call Peggy Sue Munday at 815-922-2079 to reserve a seat.

<strong>Watseka First Presbyterian’s free clothing giveaway</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church, 215 E. Cherry St., Watseka, will host a free clothing giveaway.

<strong>Pembroke Fellowship’s Thanksgiving Dinner</strong>

From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Pembroke Fellowship Church invites the community to gather for dinner. The church will host a free Thanksgiving dinner at 13279 E. 5000 South Road, Pembroke Township.

No reservations are needed. Delivery available only for elderly, sick or homebound. Pastor is Rev. Rodney Lake.

<strong>Gethsemane Gardens’ Thanksgiving Dinner</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. Saturday until supplies run out, Gethsemane Gardens MB Church will host a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community at 1500 E. Willow St., Kankakee. The church will have a coat giveaway the same day.

Pastor is Rev. J. Marshall Sr.

<strong>Caldwell Chapel’s Thanksgiving Dinner</strong>

Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Caldwell Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church will host the annual free Thanksgiving dinner at 805 N. Evergreen Ave., Kankakee. Deliveries limited to sick and homebound by calling 815-939-1713.

Pastor is Rev. Dr. Lori K. Holmes.

<strong>Pleasant Grove’s Thanksgiving Dinner</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee, there will be a free community Thanksgiving dinner. All are welcome.

Deliveries limited to sick and homebound by calling 815-592-8119.

Pastor is Rev. Ernest Rucker.

<strong>St. Rose hosting Clifton Madrigals</strong>

At 2 p.m. Dec. 3, St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host the Clifton Central High School Madrigal Singers for an Advent, Christmas Concert. Donations are appreciated. Enter the chapel under the canopy and the elevator is near the door. For more information, call 815-573-5455.

<strong>Cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 9 at St. Mark Methodist Church, 1200 W. Calista St., Kankakee, there will be cookie decorating, photos and reading with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There also will be treat bags provided. Children 10 and under are invited but must be accompanied by someone 16 or older.

RSVP by Dec. 2 to the church office at 815-933-8621.

<strong>Morning Star winter coat, toy giveaway</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at Morning Star Community Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, Choices Youth Outreach International and Morning Star MBC will host a winter outerwear and Christmas toy giveaway for ages 12 and younger.

Registration required by Nov. 30. The church is accepting new coats and toys as well as cash donations. Call 815-386-3246 for more information.

— Daily Journal staff report