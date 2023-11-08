Church Briefs: Nov. 8, 2023

<strong>New Vision’s food pantry</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, New Vision MB Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host its food pantry. For more information, call 815-933-3155 or 815-231-6756.

<strong>New Genesis Harvest Dinner</strong>

At 4 p.m. Saturday, New Genesis Chapter #915 Order of the Eastern Star will host a free harvest dinner at 111 E. Oak St., Kankakee (location of Free Christian Center). The menu includes: ham, turkey, dressing, fried chicken and a variety of sides, beverages and desserts.

<strong>New Vision’s Community Thanksgiving</strong>

New Vision MB Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will be hosting a free community Thanksgiving dinner from 3-7 p.m. Nov. 16. All are welcome.

Pastor is Rev. Tom Ivy Sr.

<strong>Pembroke Fellowship’s Thanksgiving Dinner</strong>

From 1-3 p.m. Nov. 18, Pembroke Fellowship Church invites the community to gather for dinner. The church will host a free Thanksgiving dinner at 13279 E. 5000 South Road, Pembroke Township.

No reservations are needed. Delivery available only for elderly, sick or homebound. Pastor is Rev. Rodney Lake.

<strong>Gethsemane Gardens’ Thanksgiving Dinner</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. until supplies run out, Gethsemane Gardens MB Church will host a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community at 1500 E. Willow St., Kankakee. The church will have a coat giveaway the same day.

Pastor is Rev. J. Marshall Sr.

<strong>Caldwell Chapel’s Thanksgiving Dinner</strong>

Starting at 11 a.m. Nov. 18, Caldwell Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church will host the annual free Thanksgiving dinner at 805 N. Evergreen Ave., Kankakee. Deliveries limited to sick and homebound by calling 815-939-1713.

Pastor is Rev. Dr. Lori K. Holmes.

<strong>Pleasant Grove’s Thanksgiving Dinner</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee, there will be a free community Thanksgiving dinner. All are welcome.

Deliveries limited to sick and homebound by calling 815-592-8119.

Pastor is Rev. Ernest Rucker.

<strong>Morning Star winter coat, toy giveaway</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at Morning Star Community Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, Choices Youth Outreach International and Morning Star MBC will host a winter outerwear and Christmas toy giveaway for ages 12 and younger.

Registration required by Nov. 30. The church is accepting new coats and toys as well as cash donations. Call 815-386-3246 for more information.

