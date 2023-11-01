Church Briefs: Nov. 1, 2023

<strong>Harvest Social/ Card Party</strong>

At 11:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick Church of Wilton Center will host a Harvest Social/Card Party at Wilton Center Community Building, 14355 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan.

Tickets cost $10, and lunch will be served. There will be door prizes and a split-the-pot raffle (tickets cost $1 each or $5 for six).

<strong>Dorcas Society’s chili supper</strong>

The Dorcas Society of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Momence is holding its annual Chili Supper from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday at Second and Pine in Momence. Tickets for adults cost $8, children 6 to 10 cost $3 and 5 and younger are free. Hamburgers and hot dogs are available as well as carry outs. Come enjoy hot chili and wonderful desserts. The event is sponsored by Thrivent Financial.

<strong>Momence First UMC hosting Christmas craft fair</strong>

Join First United Methodist Church on Saturday for the 3rd annual Christmas Vendor & Craft Fair at 111 W. Fourth St., Momence. Starting at 8:30 a.m., stop in to shop with vendors offering Mary Kay, Tupperware, Scentsy, Norwex and more.

There also will be crafters with unique items to offer — including Ben’s Endless Creations — especially for children. Santa Claus has promised to stop by to say hello during the event.

Enjoy a pumpkin spice coffee and a doughnut for breakfast while visiting with friends. Lunch will be available starting at 11 a.m., and the menu will include walking tacos, chicken salad on a croissant and hot dogs. Chips and drinks are included with the meal.

Proceeds will be used by the church for its community outreach ministries.

<strong>St. Anne Catholic Craft & Vendor Fair</strong>

The St. Anne Catholic Church Ladies Group will be hosting a Craft and Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the church’s parish hall at 230 N. Sixth Ave., St. Anne.

Available will be home party vendors, hand-crafted items, children’s books and jewelry. Lunch of soups and Sloppy Joe’s will be available.

<strong>K1 Mops Mistletoe Market</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee, join the annual fair with more than 40 vendors. There also will be a silent auction.

<strong>Zoar Community Church celebrating 50 years</strong>

The Zoar Community Church in Reddick will be celebrating its 50th anniversary Saturday and Sunday.

The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at 18172 W. Route 17, Reddick. The Rivers of Life Clergy Band will be performing a free concert. After the concert, there will be a time of fellowship with homemade desserts.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, there will be a special worship service celebrating 50 years of God’s faithfulness. After the service, there will be a good old-fashioned potluck provided by the church members. The afternoon will include taking a bus trip past the two previous homes that hosted the congregation until the church was built in 1973.

In addition to the bus ride, there will be special activities for all ages. All are welcome. For questions, email <a href="mailto:zoarcommunity@yahoo.com" target="_blank">zoarcommunity@yahoo.com</a>.

