Church Briefs: Oct. 25, 2023

<strong>Watseka Ladies Rummage Sale</strong>

Watseka Presbyterian Church Ladies will be hosting a rummage sale on Friday and Saturday at 215 E. Cherry St., Watseka. The sale will run from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, there will be a $3 bag sale.

The rummage sale offers variety of clothing, fall and Christmas decorations and household goods at reasonable prices.

All proceeds from the sale support mission projects.

<strong>Monthly Mass at St. Rose</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. Friday.

Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is there.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at St. Rose. Enter through the west door under the canopy.

<strong>What a Fellowship, What a Joy Divine</strong>

At 6 p.m. Saturday, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church will present a fall Gospel music experience, “What a Fellowship, What a Joy Divine,” featuring the Pleasant Grove Church Choir and other guest choirs. Admission is free and the church is at 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Family Fall Festival at Morning Star</strong>

From 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Morning Star Baptist Church will host a Family Fall Festival at Morning Star Community Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. The event is recommended for ages 4-10 (a parent/guardian must be in attendance).

There will be games and movies and a giveaway of a 24-inch television. There also will be candy and refreshments, hot dogs, chips, popcorn, juice and water. At 10 a.m. Sunday will be a worship service with Pastor Dr. Montele A. Crawford.

<strong>Harvest Social/ Card Party</strong>

At 11:30 a.m. Nov. 1, St. Patrick Church of Wilton Center will host a Harvest Social/Card Party at Wilton Center Community Building, 14355 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan.

Tickets cost $10, and lunch will be served. There will be door prizes and a split-the-pot raffle (tickets cost $1 each or $5 for six).

<strong>Momence First UMC hosting Christmas craft fair</strong>

Join First United Methodist Church on Nov. 4 for the 3rd annual Christmas Vendor & Craft Fair at 111 W. Fourth St., Momence. Starting at 8:30 a.m., stop in to shop with vendors offering Mary Kay, Tupperware, Scentsy, Norwex and more.

There also will be crafters with unique items to offer — including Ben’s Endless Creations — especially for children. Santa Claus has promised to stop by to say hello during the event.

Enjoy a pumpkin spice coffee and a doughnut for breakfast while visiting with friends. Lunch will be available starting at 11 a.m. and the menu includes walking tacos, chicken salad on a croissant and hot dogs. Chips and drinks are included with the meal.

Proceeds will be used by the church for its community outreach ministries.

<strong>Dorcas Society’s chili supper</strong>

The Dorcas Society of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Momence is holding its annual Chili Supper from 4:30-7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Second and Pine in Momence. Tickets for adults are $8, children 6-10 are $3 and 5 and under are free. Hamburgers and hot dogs are available as well as carryouts. Come enjoy hot chili and wonderful desserts. Event is sponsored by Thrivent Financial.

<strong>St. Anne Catholic Craft & Vendor Fair</strong>

The St. Anne Catholic Church Ladies Group will be hosting a Craft and Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 in the church’s parish hall at 230 N. Sixth Ave., St. Anne.

Available will be home party vendors, hand-crafted items, children’s books and jewelry. Lunch of soups and Sloppy Joe’s will be available.

<strong>Zoar Community Church celebrating 50 years</strong>

The Zoar Community Church in Reddick will be celebrating its 50th anniversary Nov. 4 and 5.

The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at 18172 W. Route 17, Reddick. The Rivers of Life Clergy Band will be performing a free concert. After the concert, there will be a time of fellowship with homemade desserts.

At 10 a.m. Nov. 5, there will be a special worship service celebrating 50 years of God’s faithfulness. After the service, there will be a good old-fashioned potluck provided by the church members. The afternoon will include taking a bus trip past the two previous homes that hosted the congregation until the church was built in 1973.

In addition to the bus ride, there will be special activities for all ages. All are welcome. For questions, email <a href="mailto:zoarcommunity@yahoo.com" target="_blank">zoarcommunity@yahoo.com</a>.

— Daily Journal staff report