Church Briefs: Oct. 18, 2023

<strong>Family Life Day</strong>

Saturday will be Family Life Day at the New Jerusalem Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1605 E. North St., Bradley. The theme is “God’s Mission, My Mission” and the community is invited. The keynote speaker will be Pastor Darlene Thomas, regional Family Life leader.

There will be lunch and an afternoon message. Attendees are encouraged to bring their Bible and a notebook.

<strong>Harvest Social/ Card Party</strong>

At 11:30 a.m. Nov. 1, St. Patrick Church of Wilton Center will host a Harvest Social/Card Party at Wilton Center Community Building, 14355 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan.

Tickets cost $10, and lunch will be served. There will be door prizes and a split-the-pot raffle (tickets cost $1 each or $5 for six).

<strong>Momence First UMC hosting Christmas craft fair</strong>

Join First United Methodist Church on Nov. 4 for the 3rd annual Christmas Vendor & Craft Fair at 111 W. Fourth St., Momence. Starting at 8:30 a.m., stop in to shop with vendors offering Mary Kay, Tupperware, Scentsy, Norwex and more.

There also will be crafters with unique items to offer — including Ben’s Endless Creations — especially for children. Santa Claus has promised to stop by to say hello during the event.

Enjoy a pumpkin spice coffee and a doughnut for breakfast while visiting with friends. Lunch will be available starting at 11 a.m. and the menu includes walking tacos, chicken salad on a croissant and hot dogs. Chips and drinks are included with the meal.

Proceeds will be used by the church for its community outreach ministries.

<strong>Zoar Community Church celebrating 50 years</strong>

The Zoar Community Church in Reddick will be celebrating its 50th anniversary Nov. 4 and 5.

The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at 18172 W. Route 17, Reddick. The Rivers of Life Clergy Band will be performing a free concert. After the concert, there will be a time of fellowship with homemade desserts.

At 10 a.m. Nov. 5, there will be a special worship service celebrating 50 years of God’s faithfulness. After the service, there will be a good old-fashioned potluck provided by the church members. The afternoon will include taking a bus trip past the two previous homes that hosted the congregation until the church was built in 1973.

In addition to the bus ride, there will be special activities for all ages. All are welcome. For questions, email <a href="mailto:zoarcommunity@yahoo.com" target="_blank">zoarcommunity@yahoo.com</a>.

