Church Briefs: Oct. 4, 2023

<strong>Love’s Closet winter clothing giveaway</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Love’s Closet will be hosting a winter clothing giveaway at Manteno Church of God, 126 E. First St., Manteno. For more information, call Donna at 815-263-9054.

<strong>Keynote speaker at Bradley church</strong>

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Dr. Christina Wells will be the keynote speaker at the New Jerusalem Seventh-day Adventist Church on North Street in Bradley.

The schedule includes: Sabbath School Lesson Study (“God’s Mission, My Mission”) available online at <a href="https://www.absg.adventist.org" target="_blank">absg.adventist.org</a>; morning message from Wells; lunch and afternoon message to follow.

The community is invited.

<strong>Manteno Women of Faith hosting craft fair</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Manteno United Methodist Church, 255 W. Second St., Manteno, the Manteno Women of Faith are sponsoring a fall craft fair featuring Face Painting by Cassidy.

For more information, email <a href="mailto:mantenoumwcraftfair@yahoo.com" target="_blank">mantenoumwcraftfair@yahoo.com</a>, or text or call Sue Ross at 815-405-5021.

<strong>United Women in Faith’s lasagna dinners</strong>

The United Women in Faith of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee are selling Lasagna To-Go Dinners from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 12. The dinners cost $15 and include two pieces of lasagna and breadsticks. Pre-orders are necessary.

To order, send a check to Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901. Indicate how many dinners you want. The last day to pre-order is Oct. 8. To pick up your order, park in the parking lot behind the church, and use the courtyard entrance.

For more information, call the church office at 815-933-4408.

<strong>2023 Public Square Rosary Rally</strong>

Starting at noon Oct. 14, St. Margaret Mary Church, on Main Street in Herscher, will host the 2023 Public Square Rosary Rally. The church invites the public “in praying for our nation.”

It is encouraged to bring a lawn chair. In the event of inclement weather, the group will gather in the church hall.

For more information, contact Cindy Gagnon at 815-933-4077, Rhonda Berns at 815-426-5015 or Kathy Meli at 815-928-8988.

<strong>Area UMC churches host Sleep in Heavenly Peace</strong>

The United Methodist Churches in the Kankakee area are sponsoring the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Build-A-Bed Event at Bourbonnais Grace Community UMC, 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 14. Organizers are looking for volunteers to assist in building beds for children in the area.

There are many opportunities to help at this event. This is a volunteer organization, and there is a job for everyone and all skill levels. Sign up is available at <a href="https://bit.ly/shpevent" target="_blank">bit.ly/shpevent</a> (follow the prompt for United States, Illinois, Kankakee, Community Church).

