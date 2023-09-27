Church Briefs: Sept. 27, 2023

<strong>Monthly Mass at St. Rose</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. Friday.

Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is there.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at St. Rose. Enter through the west door under the canopy.

<strong>Watseka UMC’s rummage sale</strong>

The Watseka United Methodist Church will hold a rummage sale Friday and Saturday. The sale will run from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Saturday will be a “bag sale” during which shoppers can purchase a cloth bag that can be filled for $3 per bag. No $50 or $100 bills will be accepted.

The church is at 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka. The rummage sale offers a variety of clothing and household goods at reasonable prices. All proceeds from the sale support mission projects.

<strong>Gardening seminars at Morning Star</strong>

Morning Star Baptist Church will host a free gardening seminar that is open to the public. Adults and children are welcome. The seminar will start at 11 a.m. Saturday on the subject of Recipes for Healthy Living.

The seminar will be held at Morning Star Community Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee (directly across the street from the church).

<strong>Asbury UMC’s Fall Fest</strong>

Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, is holding its second annual Fall Festival from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. The free event will include face painting, a giant inflatable slide, games, free food and live music.

The Fall Festival is rain or shine and an opportunity to learn more about Asbury’s programs and ministries. For more information, call the church at 815-933-4408, or go to <a href="https://www.kasbury.org" target="_blank">kasbury.org</a>.

<strong>Taize Prayer in Bourbonnais</strong>

Taize Prayer will be offered at 6:30 p.m. on the First Monday of the month, Oct. 2, at Maternity BVM Parish, 308 E. Marsile Ave, Bourbonnais.

This simple ecumenical prayer service consists of simple chants, scripture, a service of light, an extended period of silence for meditation, concluding with prayers for peace in the world.

Prayer meetings happen the first Monday of the month October through May.

<strong>Love’s Closet winter clothing giveaway</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 7, Love’s Closet will be hosting a winter clothing giveaway at Manteno Church of God, 126 E. First St., Manteno. For more information, call Donna at 815-263-9054.

<strong>Manteno Women of Faith hosting craft fair</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Manteno United Methodist Church, 255 W. Second St., Manteno, the Manteno Women of Faith are sponsoring a fall craft fair featuring Face Painting by Cassidy.

For more information, email <a href="mailto:mantenoumwcraftfair@yahoo.com" target="_blank">mantenoumwcraftfair@yahoo.com</a>, or text or call Sue Ross at 815-405-5021.

<strong>United Women in Faith’s lasagna dinners</strong>

The United Women in Faith of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee are selling “Lasagna To-Go Dinners” from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 12. The dinners cost $15 and include two pieces of lasagna and breadsticks. Pre-orders are necessary.

To order, send a check to Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901. Indicate how many dinners you want. The last day to pre-order is Oct. 8. To pick up your order, park in the parking lot behind the church, and use the courtyard entrance.

For more information, call the church office at 815-933-4408.

<strong>Area UMC churches host Sleep in Heavenly Peace</strong>

The United Methodist Churches in the Kankakee area are sponsoring the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Build-A-Bed Event at Bourbonnais Grace Community UMC, 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 14. Organizers are looking for volunteers to assist in building beds for children in the area.

There are many opportunities to help at this event. This is a volunteer organization, and there is a job for everyone and all skill levels. Sign up is available at <a href="https://bit.ly/shpevent" target="_blank">bit.ly/shpevent</a> (follow the prompt for United States, Illinois, Kankakee, Community Church).

