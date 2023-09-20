Church Briefs: Sept. 20, 2023

<strong>St. Croix presentation at Grow Center</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. Thursday at The Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, Rev. Kelly Perotti, of Central Christian Church, will give a presentation about her trip to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, this past June for an Immersion Study Course.

The goal of the class was to learn about the history, culture and ecology of St. Croix and to reflect theologically on post-colonial realities, eco-theology and ecologically centered practical theology, in order to grow as a conscientious traveler and cultural visitor. The question then, is what is the role of the practical and public theologian in light of this knowledge?

For more information on the free program, call 815-939-4433.

<strong>Encounter Christ series in Wilmington</strong>

From 6-7:30 p.m. tonight at St. Rose Catholic Church, 634 S. Kankakee St., Wilmington, there will be a kick-off event for the National Eucharistic Revival at the parish level with the Encounter Christ series.

Tonight’s guest speaker will be Dr. Mark Ginter, of Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio. Future events will be held at the same time Oct. 19 and Dec. 7.

<strong>St Paul’s Lutheran Church rummage sale</strong>

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will hold a rummage sale at 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. The sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Use the alley entrance. Proceeds benefit Tabea Society Altar Guild.

<strong>Watseka UMC’s rummage sale</strong>

The Watseka United Methodist Church will hold a rummage sale Sept. 29 and 30. The sale will run from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Saturday will be a “bag sale” during which shoppers can purchase a cloth bag that can be filled for $3 per bag. No $50 or $100 bills will be accepted.

The church is at 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka. The rummage sale offers a variety of clothing and household goods at reasonable prices. All proceeds from the sale support mission projects.

<strong>Gardening seminars at Morning Star</strong>

Morning Star Baptist Church will host a free gardening seminar that is open to the public. Adults and children are welcome. The seminar will start at 11 a.m. Sept. 30 on the subject of Recipes for Healthy Living.

The seminar will be held at Morning Star Community Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee (directly across the street from the church).

<strong>Asbury UMC’s Fall Fest</strong>

Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, is holding its second annual Fall Festival from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 1. The free event will include face painting, a giant inflatable slide, games, free food and live music.

The Fall Festival is rain or shine and an opportunity to learn more about Asbury’s programs and ministries. For more information, call the church at 815-933-4408, or go to <a href="https://www.kasbury.org" target="_blank">kasbury.org</a>.

<strong>Love’s Closet winter clothing giveaway</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 7, Love’s Closet will be hosting a winter clothing giveaway at Manteno Church of God, 126 E. First St., Manteno. For more information, call Donna at 815-263-9054.

