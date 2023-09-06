Church Briefs: Sept. 6, 2023

<strong>Greater St. Paul Baptist Church Revival</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday, Greater St. Paul Baptist Church will be hosting a revival at 4347 S. Walnut St., Pembroke Township. The speaker will be Minister Troy Caldwell, Second Baptist Church.

The church shared all are welcome to have your souls revived and renewed. The church’s Pastor is Kenneth Staples.

<strong>St. Joe’s Parish Picnic</strong>

From 3-9 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 211 N. Center Ave., Bradley, enjoy a day of food, fellowship and family fun.

There will be bingo, games, bounce slide, face painting, music, food trucks, concessions, a beer tent and entertainment. Live music will be performed by A Taste of the Silhouettes featuring Jerry Downs.

At 3 p.m. is an outside Mass and at 4 p.m. festivities begin. From 4-8 p.m. will be kids’ games; from 4:30-6:30 p.m. will be bingo; and from 6:30-8:30 p.m. will be music.

Food will include Nad Tatrami Polish Cuisine and Brother George’s BBQ. Concessions include hot dogs, chips, popcorn, ice cream and desserts.

<strong>God’s Work, Our Hands</strong>

Zion Lutheran Church, 101 North Maple Street, Clifton, will participate in the ELCA’s God’s Work, Our Hands on Sunday. After the 8:30 a.m. worship service, breakfast will be prepared and served by Zion’s chapter of Women of the ELCA.

After breakfast, church members will assemble school kits, personal care kits and baby care kits for packaging and shipment to Lutheran World Relief for distribution worldwide. Breakfast and participation in assembling the kits is open to all who would like to join.

<strong>St. Anne’s Rummage Sale</strong>

St. Anne Catholic Church, 230 N. 6th Ave., St. Anne, will be hosting a rummage sale in the parish hall from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15. Drop off times for donations are from 9 a.m to 3 p.m Sept. 9 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10.

No TVs, electronics or magazines accepted.

<strong>Church of God John 3:16 celebrates 21 years</strong>

The Church of God 3:16 invites the community to celebrate its 21st anniversary on Sept. 15-17. The anniversary’s theme is The Goodness of God.

Events will take place at the church, 371 E. Court St., Kankakee, and the guest speaker is Roberto Flores.

At 7 p.m. Sept. 15, event led by the women’s ministry. From 9-11 a.m. Sept. 16 is a music festival. At 7 p.m. Sept. 16, event is led by the youth and children’s ministry. At 1 p.m. Sept. 17, the event is led by the men’s ministry.

La Iglesia de Dios los invita a celebrar sur 21 aniversario; Septiembre 15, 16 y 17. El tema es La bondad de Dios. La iglesia esta en 371 E. Court St., Kankakee.

Predicator especial es Roberto Flores. Todos son invitados.

• 7 p.m. Viernes: Dirigido por las damas

• 9-11 a.m. Sábado: Festival de música

• 7 p.m. Sábado: Dirigido por los jóvenes y niños

• 1 p.m. Domingo: Dirigido por los caballeros.

<strong>Gardening seminars at Morning Star</strong>

Morning Star Baptist Church will host a free gardening seminar that is open to the public. Adults and children are welcome. The seminar will start at 11 a.m. Sept. 30 on the subject of Recipes for Healthy Living.

The seminar will be held at Morning Star Community Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee (directly across the street from the church).

— Daily Journal staff report