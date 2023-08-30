Church Briefs: Aug. 30, 2023

<strong>Greater St. Paul Baptist Church Revival</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. Sept. 6-8, Greater St. Paul Baptist Church will be hosting a revival at 4347 S. Walnut St., Pembroke Township. The speaker will be Minister Troy Caldwell, Second Baptist Church.

The church shared that all are welcome to have your souls revived and renewed. The church’s Pastor is Kenneth Staples.

<strong>Gardening seminars at Morning Star</strong>

Morning Star Baptist Church will host a free gardening seminar that is open to the public. Adults and children are welcome. The seminar will start at 11 a.m. Sept. 30 on the subject of Recipes for Healthy Living.

The seminar will be held at Morning Star Community Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee (directly across the street from the church).

— Daily Journal staff report