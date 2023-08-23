Church Briefs: Aug. 23, 2023

<strong>Monthly Mass at St. Rose</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. Friday.

Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is there.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at St. Rose. Enter through the west door under the canopy.

<strong>Faith Deliverance’s 3-Day Appreciation Program</strong>

Starting Friday, Faith Deliverance Teaching Center, 210 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, will host the 3 Days Appreciation Program with teacher and Pastor Diane Epting.

This is Epting’s 18-year appreciation, and she has 22 years in ministry and service.

At 6 p.m. Friday, hear from Evg. Victoria Greer, of Real Love Ministry. At 6 p.m. Saturday, hear from Pastor Eric Collins, of International Deliverance Ministry. At 4 p.m. Sunday, hear from Pastor Jessie Young, of Christ Temple.

For more information, call 815-272-1056.

<strong>Redeeming Life Ministries selling chicken dinners</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, the Usher Board of Redeeming Life Ministries will be selling chicken dinners for $15. The menu includes fried chicken wings or legs, mustard and turnip greens, mac and cheese, cornbread muffin, cake, water or soda.

Cash App will not be accepted. There is an option to call in advance to place your order with Mattie 815-549-7059, Mother Banks 779-236-7962 or Carman 815-573-8816.

Redeeming Life Ministries is at 2400 Waldron Road, Kankakee, and is overseen by Pastor James Carr.

<strong>New Jerusalem SDA’s Community Outreach Picnic</strong>

From noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Park in Kankakee, New Jerusalem Seventh Day Adventist Church will host a Community Outreach Picnic. There will be free clothing, school supplies, food, entertainment and more.

For more information, call 815-450-8992 or 815-214-8420.

<strong>Gardening seminars at Morning Star</strong>

Morning Star Baptist Church will host a free gardening seminar that is open to the public. Adults and children are welcome. The seminar will start at 11 a.m. Sept. 30 on the subject of Recipes for Healthy Living.

The seminar will be held at Morning Star Community Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee (directly across the street from the church).

— Daily Journal staff report