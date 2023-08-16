Church Briefs: Aug. 16, 2023

<strong>All-City Soul-Saving Revival</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. Friday and from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries will host the All-City Soul-Saving Revival under the big tent at 1230 S. East Ave., Kankakee. The weekend will conclude with a service at 11 a.m. Sunday.

There will be free food, giveaways, gospel choirs, praises, testimonies, gospel preaching and more. The Pastor is James K. Smith.

The event is hosted by Smith and Minister Darice R. Smith, Pastor Danny and Arrien Santos of Jesus Christ International will speak.

The theme of the event is “The LOVE of Christ to all God’s people.”

For more information, call 763-300-3149.

<strong>Family Fun Carnival at Watseka First UMC</strong>

Watseka First United Methodist Church is hosting a free Family Fun Carnival from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Everyone is welcome. Festivities will take place on the empty lot to the west of the church located at 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka.

Activities will include inflatable bounce houses, face painting, photo booth, slime-making, games and crafts. Food will be served during the event. The first 100 students — kindergarten through eighth grade — attending will receive a free backpack with supplies included.

The Family Support Bus, a partnership between Bourbonnais 53 School District and parent support programs Easter Seals, First Taste and Head Start will be at the carnival offering free developmental screenings to children ages 5 and younger. These screenings can give parents a general idea of where their child is in terms of general developmental milestones.

<strong>New Jerusalem SDA’s Community Outreach Picnic</strong>

From noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at Pioneer Park in Kankakee, New Jerusalem Seventh Day Adventist Church will host a Community Outreach Picnic. There will be free clothing, school supplies, food, entertainment and more.

For more information, call 815-450-8992 or 815-214-8420.

<strong>Gardening seminars at Morning Star</strong>

Morning Star Baptist Church will host a free gardening seminar that is open to the public. Adults and children are welcome. The seminar will start at 11 a.m. Sept. 30 on the subject of Recipes for Healthy Living.

The seminar will be held at Morning Star Community Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee (directly across the street from the church).

