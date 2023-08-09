Church Briefs: Aug. 9, 2023

<strong>New Vision MB Pantry</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Friday, New Vision MB Church will host its food pantry at 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

For more information, call 815-231-6756 or 815-933-3155.

<strong>Pleasant Grove MB’s Community Outreach Parade</strong>

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church will host a Community Outreach Parade at noon on Saturday. Lineup will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Kankakee Junior High School, and the parade route will be Hillcrest, Marycrest and Hobbie Heights subdivisions.

The parade will conclude at Pleasant Grove Church, 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee.

There will be free food, water and soda, a Walmart Health booth and other health booths. Donations are being accepted.

All churches are invited to join in this collaboration, for unity in the community.

Call Pastor Ernest Rucker at 815-549-2327 for more information.

<strong>Outdoor Worship Service</strong>

The Community Outreach Parade event will conclude at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday with an outdoor worship service on Pleasant Grove’s church grounds (under the big tent) at 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee.

There will be free food, water and soda.

<strong>All-City Soul-Saving Revival</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. Aug. 18 and from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 19, We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries will host the All-City Soul-Saving Revival under the big tent at 1230 South East Ave., Kankakee.

There will be free food, giveaways, gospel choirs, praises, testimonies, gospel preaching and more. The Pastor is James K. Smith.

For more information, call 763-300-3149.

— Daily Journal staff report