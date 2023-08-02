Church Briefs: Aug. 2, 2023

<strong>Kankakee Gospel Music Festival</strong>

Taya & Company presents the Kankakee Gospel Music Festival with the theme “Praise Is What We Do!” based on Psalms 150. The event will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday at Kankakee Train Depot, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee, and will feature Donishisa Ballard, of Rockford; Pastor J. Phillip Carroll, of Indianapolis; The Flint Southernaires, of Flint, Mich.; Pastor Jeremy T. Butler, of Benton Harbor, Mich.; and Willing Souls, of Chicago.

Musicial selections will be presented by Sis Brenda Stewart, Levar Kellogg, Never Forsaken and Kankakee Community Adult Praise Team.

The hosts for the event are Pastor Grace Gordon-Smith, Kingdom Life Center; and Pastor Anthony Reed, Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church.

Food trucks from The Bennett-Curtis House, Bamboo Island Snack Shack and Nell’s BBQ will all be on site.

<strong>Vacation Bible School at Trinity United</strong>

From 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 7-11, ages 6 to 12 are invited for Vacation Bible School at Trinity United Methodist Church, 936 S. Third Ave., Kankakee. The theme is “A Friend in Jesus.”

Registration is requested by calling 815-932-8151.

<strong>Pleasant Grove MB’s Community Outreach Parade</strong>

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church will host a Community Outreach Parade at noon Aug. 12. Lineup will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Kankakee Junior High School, and the parade route will be Hillcrest, Marycrest and Hobbie Heights subdivisions.

The parade will conclude at Pleasant Grove Church, 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee.

There will be free food, water and soda, a Walmart Health booth and other health booths. Donations are being accepted.

All churches are invited to join in this collaboration, for unity in the community.

Call Pastor Ernest Rucker at 815-549-2327 for more information.

<strong>Outdoor Worship Service</strong>

The Community Outreach Parade event will conclude at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 13 with an outdoor worship service on Pleasant Grove’s church grounds (under the big tent) at 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee.

There will be free food, water and soda.

