Church Briefs: July 19, 2023

<strong>Sale at St. Peter’s UCC in Grant Park</strong>

From Thursday to Saturday, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ will hold at teacher/homeschool sale at 310 N. Meadow St., Grant Park. For more information, call 815-465-6191.

<strong>Movie Night Mondays</strong>

The Church of the Cross in Hopkins Park will be hosting Movie Night Mondays during the summer, sponsored by Fierce Financial Planning Inc. Residents are invited to arrive at 7 p.m. for a food truck, music and games. The movie will start at dusk, and there will be free popcorn for everyone. Dates include: July 24 (Classic Movie Night); Sun River Terrace movies will be at the Community Center Lot on July 31 (Classic Movie Night).

<strong>Second Baptist’s Family and Friends Day</strong>

At 10:30 a.m. July 30 at Second Baptist Church, 717 N. Wildwood Ave., Kankakee, will be a Family and Friends Day.

The day will include “Make a Joyful Noise” Psalms 100 and special guest, the Malone family. The church’s pastor is Tyler Prude.

<strong>Vacation Bible School at Trinity United</strong>

From 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 through 11, ages 6 to 12 are invited for Vacation Bible School at Trinity United Methodist Church, 936 S. Third Ave., Kankakee. The theme is “A Friend in Jesus.”

Regristration is requested by calling 815-932-8151.

