Church Briefs: July 12, 2023

<strong>Little Dresses for Africa</strong>

First Baptist Church of Kankakee, 1756 W. Route 113, Kankakee, will be holding “Little Dresses for Africa” sewing day. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, join to help sew pillowcase dresses for little girls in Africa and all over the world. Bring a sack lunch. If you don’t sew, there are other things you can do to help. For more information, call Madonna Raiche at 815-592-2534.

<strong>New Vision Food Pantry</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, New Vision MB Church will host its food pantry at 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

For more information, call 815-231-6756.

<strong>Good Neighbor Fun Day</strong>

From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Morning Star Baptist Church will host its Good Neighbor Fun Day at 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Designed for ages 5-13, the day includes learning, fun, food, games, video games, a bounce house and movies.

<strong>St. George Church’s Summerfest</strong>

On Sunday, St. George Church will host its 76th Annual St. George Church Summerfest. The barbecue chicken dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the church grounds at 5272 E. 5000N Road, Bourbonnais. Donation cost is $12.

There will be a country store, refreshments, kiddie tractor pull (from 3-4:30 p.m.), kids games and activities, music by Chris James and cash prizes and raffles. Cash prizes range from $300 to $1,000.

<strong>Sale at St. Peter’s UCC in Grant Park</strong>

From July 20-22, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ will hold at teacher/homeschool sale at 310 N. Meadow St., Grant Park. For more information, call 815-465-6191.

<strong>Movie Night Mondays</strong>

The Church of the Cross in Hopkins Park will be hosting Movie Night Mondays during the summer, sponsored by Fierce Financial Planning Inc. Residents are invited to arrive at 7 p.m. for a food truck, music and games. The movie will start at dusk, and there will be free popcorn for everyone. Dates include: July 24 (Classic Movie Night); Sun River Terrace movies will be at the Community Center Lot on July 31 (Classic Movie Night).

EZ Outdoor Movie Theaters is owned and operated by 16-year-old Brooklon Smith and 14-year-old Ceay Smith. In previous years, they assisted their mother and now operate independently.

“We were excited to bring the movie nights back to Hopkins Park and Sun River Terrace, but we wanted to bring something else, and food trucks fit perfectly in areas that don’t have many restaurant options,” Brooklon Smith said in a news release.

<strong>Second Baptist’s Family and Friends Day</strong>

At 10:30 a.m. July 30 at Second Baptist Church, 717 North Wildwood Ave., Kankakee, will be a Family and Friends Day.

The day will include “Make a Joyful Noise” Psalms 100 and special guest, the Malone family. The church’s pastor is Tyler Prude.

