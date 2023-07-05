Church Briefs: July 5, 2023

<strong>St. John the Baptist’s Parish Homecoming</strong>

Beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday with Mass, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church will host its annual Parish Homecoming. The church grounds in L’Erable are located 12 miles south of Kankakee Route 45-52 and 1 mile east.

From noon to 5 p.m., chicken and pork chop dinners will be served. The cost is $13 for a half-chicken or two pork chops or $11 for a quarter-chicken or one pork chop. Dinners include potato, slaw, applesauce, roll, dessert and drink.

Back again this year is a “barnyard-style” tractor-pull demonstration beginning at noon. At 10 a.m., the weigh-in begins. For more information, call 815-573-3156.

At 1 p.m. will be the kiddie tractor pull, along with an all-afternoon coin toss for glassware. Kids also can enjoy the corn box.

There will be butterfly pork chop sandwiches available during the day at the fast-food stand, along with ice cream, candy and drinks. Additional events include raffles and bingo, and there will be beer and snacks.

For more information, call 815-428-7491.

<strong>Bonfield ice cream social</strong>

The annual ice cream social at Zion Lutheran Church-Bonfield will be from 4:30-7 p.m. Sunday. Sandwiches, pie and ice cream will be served in the church basement.

Everyone is welcome. A free-will donation can be made. The church is located on Route 17, just east of Herscher Road.

<strong>Movie Night Mondays</strong>

The Church of the Cross in Hopkins Park will be hosting Movie Night Mondays during the summer, sponsored by Fierce Financial Planning Inc. Residents are invited to arrive at 7 p.m. for a food truck, music and games. The movie will start at dusk, and there will be free popcorn for everyone. Dates include: July 10 (Pajama Night) and July 24 (Classic Movie Night). Sun River Terrace movies will be at the Community Center Lot on July 3 (Blockbuster Night), July 11 (Pajama Night) and July 31 (Classic Movie Night).

EZ Outdoor Movie Theaters is owned and operated by 16-year-old Brooklon Smith and 14-year-old Ceay Smith. In previous years, they assisted their mother and now operate independently.

“We were excited to bring the movie nights back to Hopkins Park and Sun River Terrace, but we wanted to bring something else, and food trucks fit perfectly in areas that don’t have many restaurant options,” said Brooklon Smith in a news release.

<strong>St. George Church’s Summerfest</strong>

On July 16, St. George Church will host its 76th Annual St. George Church Summerfest. The barbecue chicken dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the church grounds at 5272 E. 5000N Road, Bourbonnais. Donation cost is $12.

There will be a country store, refreshments, kiddie tractor pull (from 3-4:30 p.m.), kids games and activities, music by Chris James and cash prizes and raffles. Cash prizes range from $300 to $1,000.

<strong>Sale at St. Peter’s UCC in Grant Park</strong>

From July 20-22, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ will hold at teacher/homeschool sale at 310 N. Meadow St., Grant Park. For more information, call 815-465-6191.