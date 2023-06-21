Church Briefs: June 21, 2023

<strong>St. Rose’s Monthly Mass</strong>

Monthly Mass will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, at 6 p.m. Friday. Enter through the west door under the canopy, and the elevator is near.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Rose. Enter through the west door under the canopy.

<strong>St. John to host 50th annual prayer breakfast July 4</strong>

The Women’s Missionary Federation of St. John Lutheran at Schwer will host its 50th annual prayer breakfast July 4. The breakfast will begin at 7 a.m., and the cost is a donation. The church is at 1812 E. 1130N Road, Milford.

The menu will include breakfast/egg casserole, fruit, pastries, coffee, juice and milk.

A prayer service will follow the breakfast at 8 a.m. Special guest speaker will be Pastor Scott Guhl, of St. Peter Lutheran, Gifford.

The congregation invites you to join them as they begin the holiday by praising God for his many blessings to America.

Breakfast donations will be sent to local food pantries.

<strong>St. John the Baptist’s Parish Homecoming</strong>

Beginning at 11 a.m. July 9 with Mass, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church will host its annual Parish Homecoming. The church grounds in L’Erable are located 12 miles south of Kankakee Route 45-52 and 1 mile east.

From noon to 5 p.m., chicken and pork chop dinners will be served. The cost is $13 for a half-chicken or two pork chops or $11 for a quarter-chicken or one pork chop. Dinners include potato, slaw, applesauce, roll, dessert and drink.

Back again this year is a “barnyard-style” tractor-pull demonstration beginning at noon. At 10 a.m. the weigh-in begins. For more information, call 815-573-3156.

At 1 p.m. will be the kiddie tractor pull, along with an all-afternoon coin toss for glassware. Kids also can enjoy the corn box.

There will be butterfly pork chop sandwiches available during the day at the fast-food stand, along with ice cream, candy and drinks. Additional events include raffles and bingo, and there will be beer and snacks.

For more information, call 815-428-7491.

<strong>St. George Church’s Summerfest</strong>

On July 16, St. George Church will host its 76th Annual St. George Church Summerfest. The barbecue chicken dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the church grounds at 5272 E. 5000N Road, Bourbonnais. Donation cost is $12.

There will be a country store, refreshments, kiddie tractor pull (from 3-4:30 p.m.), kids games and activities, music by Chris James and cash prizes and raffles. Cash prizes range from $300 to $1,000.

<strong>Sale at St. Peter’s UCC in Grant Park</strong>

From July 20-22, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ will hold at teacher/homeschool sale at 310 N. Meadow St., Grant Park. For more information, call 815-465-6191.

