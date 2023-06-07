Church Briefs: June 7, 2023

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: The date for the St. George Summerfest has been corrected. </strong></em>

<strong>Our Savior Lutheran Church’s bake, rummage sale</strong>

Our Savior Lutheran Church, 975 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, is hosting a bake and rummage sale June 8-10. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8 and 9, the sale will run and the rummage sale only will be half off items. The sale will run from 8 a.m. to noon June 10.

<strong>Vacation Bible School</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. starting June 12 through June 16 at Aroma Park United Methodist Church will be a daily Vacation Bible School. This year’s theme is “A Friend in Jesus,” and it’s open to ages 6-14. To register, call 815-932-8151.

<strong>St. George Church’s Summerfest</strong>

On July 16, St. George Church will host its 76th Annual St. George Church Summerfest. The barbecue chicken dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the church grounds at 5272 E. 5000N Road, Bourbonnais. Donation cost is $12.

There will be a country store, refreshments, kiddie tractor pull (from 3-4:30 p.m.), kids games and activities, music by Chris James and cash prizes and raffles. Cash prizes range from $300 to $1,000.

— Daily Journal staff report