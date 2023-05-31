Church Briefs: May 31, 2023

<strong>14th annual Wilmington All-Town Garage Sale</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, everyone is welcome to come out and explore all the great sales throughout the town.

Methodist Church of Wilmington, 401 E. Kahler Road, Wilmington, will have a garage sale inside each day. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, there will be lunch at the church. Also at the church will be listing maps.

<strong>Our Savior Lutheran Church’s bake, rummage sale</strong>

Our Savior Lutheran Church, 975 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, is hosting a bake and rummage sale June 8-10. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8 and 9, the sale will run and the rummage sale only will be half off items. The sale will run from 8 a.m. to noon June 10.

— Daily Journal staff report