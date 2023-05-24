Church Briefs: May 24, 2023

<strong>14th annual Wilmington All-Town Garage Sale</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 1 and 2, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3, everyone is welcome to come out and explore all the great sales throughout the town.

Methodist Church of Wilmington, 401 E. Kahler Road, Wilmington, will have a garage sale inside each day. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 2, there will be lunch at the church. Also at the church will be listing maps.

<strong>St. Rose’s Monthly Mass</strong>

Monthly Mass will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, at 6 p.m. Friday. Enter through the west door under the canopy, and the elevator is near.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Rose. Enter through the west door under the canopy.

