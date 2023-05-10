Church Briefs: May 10, 2023

<strong>Glazin’ the Trail</strong>

At 9 a.m. May 20, Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, will host a 5K family run/walk at Kankakee Community College. The cost is $35, and kids younger than 12 are free. Funds raised will support Catholic Charities’ programs.

To register, go to <a href="https://www.catholiccharitiesjoliet.org" target="_blank">catholiccharitiesjoliet.org</a>, or call 815-724-1140.

<strong>Watseka Methodist hosting Rivers of Life Clergy Band</strong>

The Rivers of Life Clergy Band will be performing at 7 p.m. May 21 at the First United Methodist Church of Watseka, 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka.

The Rivers of Life Clergy Band is made up of five clergy who have played state-wide, have donated more than $10,000 to missions and will do so again May 21. There will be a freewill offering taken and funds will go to the Midwest Mission Distribution Center in Pawnee, Ill., a designated mission of the Illinois Great Rivers Conference.

The band plays a variety of contemporary Christian, Gospel music and traditional hymns and a small selection of carefully selected secular music. Their first CD, “Zealous Love,” consists primarily of contemporary songs of praise and worship. Sales from the CD go toward mission initiatives of the United Methodist Church. Pastor Joe Scheets, a member of the band, is a former pastor at the First United Methodist Church of Watseka.

This family-friendly concert is open to the public.

<strong>14th annual Wilmington All-Town Garage Sale</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 1 and 2, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3, everyone is welcome to come out and explore all the great sales throughout the whole town.

Methodist Church of Wilmington, 401 E. Kahler Road, Wilmington, will have a garage sale inside each day. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 2, there will be lunch at the church. Also at the church will be listing maps.

— Daily Journal staff report