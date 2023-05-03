Church Briefs: May 3, 2023

<strong>Cissna Park Town-Wide Garage Sale at Trinity Lutheran</strong>

Cissna Park will hold its Town-Wide Garage Sale Days on May 4-6. Times and dates will vary with each sale.

Lists of sales and items available at sales supporting this weekend.

No pricing of items; asking for donations. All donations will go toward the missions of Trinity Lutheran Church, 302 N. 4th St., Cissna Park.

<strong>Glazin’ the Trail</strong>

At 9 a.m. May 20, Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, will host a 5K family run/walk at Kankakee Community College. The cost is $35, and kids younger than 12 are free. Funds raised will support Catholic Charities’ programs.

To register, go to <a href="https://www.catholiccharitiesjoliet.org" target="_blank">catholiccharitiesjoliet.org</a>, or call 815-724-1140.

<strong>14th annual Wilmington All-Town Garage Sale</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 1 and 2, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3, everyone is welcome to come out and explore all the great sales throughout the whole town.

Methodist Church of Wilmington, 401 E Kahler Road, Wilmington, will have a garage sale inside each day. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 2, there will be lunch at the church. Also at the church will be listing maps.

