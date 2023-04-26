Church Briefs: April 26, 2023

<strong>St Paul’s Lutheran Church rummage sale</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, a rummage sale will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. Use alley entrance. Proceeds benefit Tabea Society Altar Guild.

<strong>St. Rose’s Monthly Mass</strong>

Monthly Mass will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, at 6 p.m. Friday. Enter through the west door under the canopy, and the elevator is near.

<strong>Love’s Closet Clothing Giveaway</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Love’s Closet will host a free summer clothing giveaway at Manteno Church of God, 126 E. First St., Manteno. There will be clothing for children and adults.

For more information, call Donna at 815-263-9054.

<strong>Concert at First Presbyterian in Kankakee</strong>

At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a combo playing classic rock music from Olivet Nazarene University, under the direction of Professor Freddie Franken, will present a concert at the church, 371 E. Court St., Kankakee. It is free of charge and open to the public.

<strong>Cissna Park Town-Wide Garage Sale at Trinity Lutheran</strong>

Cissna Park will hold their Town-Wide Garage Sale Days on May 4-6. Times and dates will vary with each sale.

Lists of sales and items available at sales supporting this weekend.

No pricing of items, asking for donations. All donations will go toward the missions of Trinity Lutheran Church, 302 N. 4th St., Cissna Park.

<strong>Glazin’ the Trail</strong>

At 9 a.m. on May 20, Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, will host a 5K family run/walk at Kankakee Community College. The cost is $35, and kids younger than 12 are free. Funds raised will support Catholic Charities’ programs.

To register, go to catholiccharitiesjoliet.org, or call 815-724-1140.

