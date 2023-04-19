Church Briefs: April 19, 2023

<strong>Maternity BVM names Woman of the Year</strong>

The Council of Catholic Women (CCW) of Maternity BVM Parish in Bourbonnais has named Rochelle Joseph Murphy as their Woman of the Year for 2023. She will be recognized at the Woman of the Year Mass on Saturday at the Cathedral of St Raymond in Joliet.

<strong>KHS Gospel Choir’s spring concert canceled</strong>

In an announcement from the Kankakee High School Gospel Choir director Fred Houston, “Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond my control, the spring concert slated for April 22 has been canceled.”

<strong>New Vision MB Church assisting with tornado relief</strong>

New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, and the Dr. Martin Luther King Foundation, led by President Pat Polk, has reserved two 26-foot trucks, costing $2,072, that will carry water, nonperishable food, clothing for men, women and children, toiletries (soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, paper towels, tissues, blankets, pillows) bibles, hymn books, diapers and more to bring to those impacted by the tornadoes in Mississippi. The toiletries, feminine hygiene products and adult and baby diapers are in most need.

In addition to item donation, funds are needed for gas, hotel and cost for volunteers who will be traveling to Amory and Rolling Fork, Miss., to deliver the items.

Donations can be dropped off at the church.

The trucks will be leaving Kankakee, en route to Mississippi, on Monday.

All donations will be appreciated and are tax deductible. Letters will be provided to donors upon request.

For more information, call the church at 815-933-3155 or Pat Polk at 815-685-9220.

<strong>St Paul’s Lutheran Church rummage sale</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 and 29, a rummage sale will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. Use alley entrance. Proceeds benefit Tabea Society Altar Guild.

<strong>Love’s Closet Clothing Giveaway</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon April 29, Love’s Closet will host a free summer clothing giveaway at Manteno Church of God, 126 E. First St., Manteno. There will be clothing for children and adults.

For more information, call Donna at 815-263-9054.

<strong>Concert at First Presbyterian in Kankakee</strong>

At 3:30 p.m. April 30, a combo playing classic rock music from Olivet Nazarene University, under the direction of Professor Freddie Franken, will present a concert at the church, 371 E. Court St., Kankakee. It is free of charge and open to the public.

<strong>Barber Scholarship applications being received</strong>

In a news release from Onarga United Methodist Church, it was announced Barber Scholarship applications are being received for the 2023-24 school year.

The Barber Education Trust was established in 1975 in memory of Edwin J. Barber for the purpose of assisting with the cost of tuition and fees for those persons seeking to become full-time workers in Christ’s church. There is a minimum grant amount of $500 for each scholarship awarded.

In 48 years, 147 scholarship grants totaling nearly $66,077 have been awarded to those pursuing Christian service through full-time work in the church. Full-time work includes those pursuing ordained ministry, Christian Education, Youth Ministry or other specialized ministries within the church.

This fund is designed to give preference to those persons who are from the Iroquois West School District, or who were raised in the boundaries of the Iroquois River District of the Illinois Great Rivers Conference, of the United Methodist Church. Applicants are not required to be United Methodist; however, some preference will be given to those who are United Methodist.

Applications can be obtained by contacting the Barber Scholarship Committee at Onarga UMC by email at <a href="mailto:methodistof@att.net" target="_blank">methodistof@att.net</a> or by mail at 109 E. Seminary Ave., Onarga, IL 60955-1240. Applications are due by May 31, and scholarships will be awarded July 15.

— Daily Journal staff report