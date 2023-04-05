Church Briefs: April 5, 2023

<strong>New Vision Food Pantry</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, New Vision MB Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host its food pantry.

<strong>Monthly Mass at St. Rose of Lima</strong>

At St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at St. Rose. Stations of the Cross are said shortly after 3 p.m. during Lent.

<strong>Morning Star’s Resurrection Service</strong>

At 10 a.m. Sunday, Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 North Harrison Ave., Kankakee, led by Pastor Montele A. Crawford, will have a Resurrection Service. There will be a special children’s presentation.

<strong>First Assembly of God’s Easter Service</strong>

First Assembly of God, 27 N. Monterey Drive, Kankakee, (Route 17 west), will hold Easter services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For more information, call 815-932-0322.

<strong>Pleasant Grove M.B. Church’s Resurrection Service</strong>

At 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Pleasant Grove M.B. Church, 487 North Fairmont Ave., Kankakee, lead by Pastor Ernest Rucker, will have a Resurrection Service.

<strong>Blood Drive at American Lutheran Church</strong>

From 1-6 p.m. April 18, American Red Cross will host a blood drive at American Lutheran Church, 1560 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais. There will be food and refreshments for those who donate. Sign up at <a href="https://www.redcrossblood.org" target="_blank">redcrossblood.org</a> or 1-800-RED-CROSS.

<strong>New Vision MB Church assisting with tornado relief</strong>

New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 East Merchant St., Kankakee, and the Dr. Martin Luther King Foundation, led by President Pat Polk, has reserved two 26-foot trucks, costing $2,072, that will carry water, non-perishable food, clothing for men, women and children, toiletries (soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, paper towels, tissues, blankets, pillows) bibles, hymn books, diapers and more to bring to those impacted by the tornadoes in Mississippi.

In addition to item donation, funds are needed for gas, hotel and cost for volunteers that will be traveling to Amory and Rolling Fork, Miss., to deliver the items.

Donations can be dropped off at the church.

The trucks will be leaving Kankakee, en route to Mississippi on April 24.

All donations will be appreciated and are tax deductible. Letters will be provided to donors upon request.

For more information, call the church at 815-933-3155 or Pat Polk at 815-685-9220.

<strong>Concert at First Presbyterian in Kankakee</strong>

At 3:30 p.m. April 30, a combo playing classic rock music from Olivet Nazarene University, under the direction of Professor Freddie Franken, will present a concert at the church, 371 E. Court St., Kankakee. It is free of charge and open to the public.

— Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Grace United Methodist</strong>

The following Lenten services will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais.

• 5 p.m. April 8, Holy Saturday worship

• 10 a.m. April 9, Easter Sunday worship

For more information, call 815-932-4011, or go to <a href="http://bourbonnaisgrace.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaisgrace.org</a>.

<strong>Grand Prairie UMC</strong>

Grand Prairie UMC, 12408 W. Route 17 West, Bonfield, will host Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 6.

• Grand Prairie UMC will host Good Friday service 7 p.m. April 7

• Grand Prairie UMC will host Easter Sunrise service 6:30 a.m. April 9

• Grand Prairie UMC Sunday service 8:30 a.m. April 9

• Bonfield Evangelical UMC 348 E. Smith St., Sunday service 10 a.m. April 9

<strong>Manteno United Methodist Church</strong>

The following services are held at 255 W. Second St., Manteno.

On Easter Sunday, the church will hold a Sunrise Service at 6:15 a.m. and will meet at 9:30 a.m. for regular service.

<strong>Peoples Church, Bourbonnais</strong>

The following services will be held at 6644 N. 1000W Road (Career Center Road), Bourbonnais.

• Good Friday Communion Service at 6 p.m. April 7

<strong>St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Kankakee</strong>

The following services will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 298 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. All services, except for 8 a.m. services, are bilingual. (Servicios de Semana Santa. Todos los servicios bilingües excepto los domingos a las 8 a.m.)

• Maundy Thursday/ Jueves Santo: 7 p.m.

• Good Friday/ Viernes Santo: 7 p.m.

• Easter Vigil/ Vigilia Pascual: 7:30 p.m.

• Easter Day/ Día de Pascua: 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

<strong>Wesley United Methodist </strong>

The following Lenten services will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church at 500 N. Cleveland Ave., Bradley.

• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lenten Bible Study at Wesley UMC

• 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Lenten Bible Study at St. Mark UMC

For more information, call 815-933-7932 or email <a href="mailto:office@bradleywesley.org" target="_blank">office@bradleywesley.org</a>.