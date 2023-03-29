Church Briefs: March 29, 2023

<strong>Monthly Mass at St. Rose of Lima</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. March 31. Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is there.

From 4:40-8:30 p.m., Stella Bear Foods will be serving a three-course Lenten Dinner, downstairs in conjunction with the Mass. The cost is $17 per person, and carry-out is available. If only attending the dinner, also enter through the west door.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at St. Rose. Stations of the Cross are said shortly after 3 p.m. during Lent.

<strong>Rummage sale in Watseka</strong>

The Watseka First Presbyterian Church ladies are having a rummage sale on March 31 and April 1. The sale will run from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. A $3 bag sale will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The Presbyterian Church is at 215 E. Cherry St., Watseka. The sale offers a variety of clothing and household goods at reasonable prices and a lot of sports memorabilia and clothing — especially St. Louis Cardinals, White Sox, St. Louis Blues, Green Bay Packers and University of Illinois. All proceeds support mission projects.

<strong>Easter Egg Hunt, vendor fair in Momence</strong>

First United Methodist Church of Momence will host an Easter Egg Hunt on April 1. Children in fifth grade and younger are invited to join in the fun at 10 a.m. at the church located at 111 W. Fourth Street. All participants must be accompanied by an adult.

Bring a basket or bag for their collected eggs. Participants are asked to gather inside the church at 10 a.m. to receive instructions for the hunt. Enter the church building through the main entrance on Fourth Street. The event will be held rain or shine.

From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 1, the First United Methodist Church will host a Craft and Vendor Fair. A variety of vendors and crafters will be on hand selling their wares.

Doughnuts will be available to purchase from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Chicken salad on a croissant, hot dogs and walking tacos will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drinks also will be available. Proceeds will be used to fund our annual school supply give away scheduled for August.

<strong>Easter Cantata in Kankakee</strong>

At 10:30 a.m. April 2, the Chancel Choir of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee will present an Easter cantata, “Jesus! The Resurrection of the Messiah” by Mary McDonald and Rose Aspinall. The choir will be conducted by Kavin Sampson and accompanied by a woodwind ensemble. Tenor soloist will be Mike Birr, of Kankakee. Narrators will be Tom Cunnington and Chole Cunnington, both of Kankakee.

Asbury United Methodist Church is at 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. It is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 815-933-4408.

<strong>Last Supper presentation</strong>

Begin your Holy Week experience by attending a live presentation of the Last Supper. Listen as the 12 apostles react to the news that Jesus had just announced, “One of you will betray me.” The apostles speak their minds and ask the question, “Is it I?”

The living dramatization will be presented at Maternity BVM Parish in Bourbonnais at 7 p.m. on Palm Sunday, April 2, at 308 E Marsile St., Bourbonnais. This is a Lenten experience unlike any other in your life. This is a free event open to all.

<strong>Holy Name Society’s Easter Luncheon</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Holy Name Society of St. Joseph’s Parish in Bradley will be holding their Easter Luncheon with an Italian beef sandwich or two slices of pizza, salad plus desert, for $9.

Children age 10 and under will participate in a free Easter Egg Grab while supplies last. The Easter Bunny will be on site for a free photo (bring your camera). Children 7 and under get one free hotdog and a drink. All proceeds go to the Holy Name to fund much needed projects around the parish. St Joseph’s Parish Hall is at 211 N. Center Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Walk the Labyrinth, Stations of the Cross</strong>

Kankakee St. Mark and Bradley Wesley United Methodist Churches invite the community to participate in Walk the Labyrinth and experience Stations of the Cross during Holy Week, April 3-5, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1200 W. Calista, Kankakee.

Using the labyrinth involves moving one’s body and opening one’s heart to Jesus. All you have to do is follow the path to the center, spending time in the center and following the same path out.

Call Kankakee St. Mark at 815-933-8621 or Bradley Wesley 815-933-7932 if you have any questions.

<strong>Holy Week services, egg hunt in Bonfield</strong>

• Grand Prairie UMC, 12408 W. Route 17 West, Bonfield, will host Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 6.

• Grand Prairie UMC will host Good Friday service 7 p.m. April 7

• Grand Prairie UMC will host Easter Sunrise service 6:30 a.m. April 9

• Grand Prairie UMC Sunday service 8:30 a.m. April 9

• Bonfield Evangelical UMC 348 E. Smith St., Sunday service 10 a.m. April 9

Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish will host an Easter Egg Hunt on April 1 at the Bonfield Pavillion. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. for children ages 10 and younger. Egg hunt begins at 10 a.m.

<strong>Blood Drive at American Lutheran Church</strong>

From 1-6 p.m. April 18, American Red Cross will host a blood drive at American Lutheran Church, 1560 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais. There will be food and refreshments for those who donate. Sign up at <a href="https://www.redcrossblood.org" target="_blank">redcrossblood.org</a> or 1-800-RED-CROSS.

— Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Bonfield, Essex and Herscher</strong>

The following churches have Lenten services scheduled in March.

• 7 p.m. March 28 at Bonfield Evangelical UMC, 348 E. Smith, Bonfield

Donations will be taken for Harbor House of Kankakee.

<strong>Grace United Methodist</strong>

The following Lenten services will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais.

• 5 p.m. April 1, Palm Sunday worship

• 10 a.m. April 2, Palm Sunday worship

• 5 p.m. April 8, Holy Saturday worship

• 10 a.m. April 9, Easter Sunday worship

For more information, call 815-932-4011, or go to <a href="http://bourbonnaisgrace.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaisgrace.org</a>.

<strong>Manteno United Methodist Church</strong>

The following services are held at 255 W. Second St., Manteno.

On Easter Sunday, the church will hold a Sunrise Service at 6:15 a.m. and will meet at 9:30 a.m. for regular service.

<strong>Peoples Church, Bourbonnais</strong>

The following services will be held at 6644 N. 1000W Road (Career Center Road), Bourbonnais.

• Good Friday Communion Service at 6 p.m. April 7

<strong>St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Kankakee</strong>

The following services will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 298 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. All services, except for 8 a.m. services, are bilingual. (Servicios de Semana Santa. Todos los servicios bilingües excepto los domingos a las 8 a.m.)

• Palm Sunday/Domingo de Ramos: 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

• Maundy Thursday/Jueves Santo: 7 p.m.

• Good Friday/Viernes Santo: 7 p.m.

• Easter Vigil/Vigilia Pascual: 7:30 p.m.

• Easter Day/Día de Pascua: 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

<strong>Wesley United Methodist </strong>

The following Lenten services will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church at 500 N. Cleveland Ave., Bradley.

• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lenten Bible Study at Wesley UMC

• 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Lenten Bible Study at St. Mark UMC

For more information, call 815-933-7932, or email <a href="mailto:office@bradleywesley.org" target="_blank">office@bradleywesley.org</a>.