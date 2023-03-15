Church Briefs: March 15, 2023

<strong>St. Anne Catholic Church Fish Fry</strong>

St. Anne Catholic Church will be bringing back its fish fry events to the St. Anne Parish Hall, 230 N. Sixth Ave., St. Anne. The next event will be from 5-7 p.m. March 24.

The cost is $14 for adults and $5 for children. There also will be prizes raffled off.

There will be fried or baked pollock, green beans, baked potato, coleslaw, bread and butter, dessert and beverages. Another meal option is a quarter-cheese pizza, chips, dessert and beverages.

Dine-in, carry-out and drive-thru are available.

<strong>Beaverville Blood Drive</strong>

From 2-6 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 308 St. Charles St., Beaverville, there will be a blood drive. For appointments, call 815-435-2249. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.redcrossblood.org" target="_blank">redcrossblood.org</a>.

<strong>Watseka United Methodist Rummage Sale</strong>

The Watseka United Methodist Church is planning a rummage sale on March 24-25. The sale will run from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, and then from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The church is located at 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka. The rummage sale offers a variety of clothing and household goods at reasonable prices. All proceeds from the sale support mission projects.

<strong>Manteno United Methodist Craft Fair</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25, Manteno Women of Faith will sponsor the Manteno United Methodist Craft Fair at 255 W. Second St., Manteno. Treats will be available from Nothing Bundt Cakes and LoveALatte.

For more information, email <a href="mailto:mantenoumwcraftfair@yahoo.com">mantenoumwcraftfair@yahoo.com</a>, or call/text Sue Ross at 815-405-5021.

— Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Lenten services in Bonfield, Essex and Herscher</strong>

The following churches have Lenten services scheduled in March.

• 7 p.m. March 1 at Bonfield Evangelical UMC at 348 E. Smith St., Bonfield

• 7 p.m. March 8 at Essex UMC, 114 Waverly St., Essex

• 7 p.m. March 15 at Grand Prairie UMC, 12408 W. Route 17, Bonfield

• 7 p.m. March 22 at Herscher UMC, 274 N. Elm, Herscher

• 7 p.m. March 28 at Bonfield Evangelical UMC, 348 E. Smith, Bonfield

Donations will be taken for Harbor House of Kankakee.

<strong>Lenten services at Grace United Methodist</strong>

The following Lenten services will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais.

• 5 p.m. April 1, Palm Sunday worship

• 10 a.m. April 2, Palm Sunday worship

• 5 p.m. April 8, Holy Saturday worship

• 10 a.m. April 9, Easter Sunday worship

For more information, call 815-932-4011, or go to <a href="http://bourbonnaisgrace.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaisgrace.org</a>.

<strong>Lenten services at Wesley United Methodist </strong>

The following Lenten services will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church at 500 N. Cleveland Ave., Bradley.

• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lenten Bible Study at Wesley UMC

• 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Lenten Bible Study at St. Mark UMC

For more information, call 815-933-7932 or email <a href="mailto:office@bradleywesley.org" target="_blank">office@bradleywesley.org</a>.