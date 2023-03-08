Church Briefs: March 8, 2023

<strong>St. Anne Catholic Church Fish Fry</strong>

St. Anne Catholic Church will be bringing back its fish fry events to the St. Anne Parish Hall, 230 N. Sixth Ave., St. Anne. The next event will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday.

The cost is $14 for adults and $5 for children. There also will be prizes raffled off.

There will be fried or baked pollock, green beans, baked potato, coleslaw, bread and butter, dessert and beverages. Another meal option is a quarter-cheese pizza, chips, dessert and beverages.

Dine-in, carry-out and drive-thru are available.

<strong>New Vision’s Food Pantry</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. March 13, New Vision MB Church will be holding a food pantry at 1501 E. Merchant St, Kankakee.

<strong>Beaverville Blood Drive</strong>

From 2-6 p.m. March 16 at St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 308 St. Charles St., Beaverville, there will be a blood drive. For appointments, call 815-435-2249. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.redcrossblood.org" target="_blank">redcrossblood.org</a>.

<strong>Watseka United Methodist Rummage Sale</strong>

The Watseka United Methodist Church is planning a rummage sale on March 24-25. The sale will run from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, and then from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The church is located at 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka. The rummage sale offers a variety of clothing and household goods at reasonable prices. All proceeds from the sale support mission projects.

<strong>Manteno United Methodist Craft Fair</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25, Manteno Women of Faith will sponsor the Manteno United Methodist Craft Fair at 255 W. Second St., Manteno. Treats will be available from Nothing Bundt Cakes and LoveALatte.

For more information, email <a href="mailto:mantenoumwcraftfair@yahoo.com">mantenoumwcraftfair@yahoo.com</a>, or call/text Sue Ross at 815-405-5021.

— Daily Journal staff report