Church Briefs: Feb. 2023

<strong>We Stand for Christ's Black History program</strong>

At 11 a.m. Sunday, the ministry of We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries will present a Black History program, highlighting the youth. Included will be readings, poetry, skits and more.

The church is at 1230 South East Ave., Kankakee. The pastor is James K. Smith. For more information, call 763-300-3149.

<strong>St. Anne Catholic Church Fish Fry</strong>

St. Anne Catholic Church will be bringing back its fish fry events to the St. Anne Parish Hall, 230 N. Sixth Ave., St. Anne. They will be held from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 24, March 10 and March 24.

The cost is $14 for adults and $5 for children. There also will be prizes raffled off.

There will be fried or baked pollock, green beans, baked potato, coleslaw, bread and butter, dessert and beverages. Another meal option is a quarter-cheese pizza, chips, dessert and beverages.

Dine-in, carry-out and drive-thru are available.

<strong>St. Rose’s Monthly Mass</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. Feb. 24. Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is nearby. Everyone is welcome.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday. Enter through the west door under the canopy. All are welcome.

<strong>Lenten services in Bonfield, Essex and Herscher</strong>

The following churches have Lenten services scheduled in March.

• 7 p.m. March 1 at Bonfield Evangelical UMC at 348 E. Smith St., Bonfield

• 7 p.m. March 8 at Essex UMC, 114 Waverly St., Essex

• 7 p.m. March 15 at Grand Prairie UMC, 12408 W. Route 17, Bonfield

• 7 p.m. March 22 at Herscher UMC, 274 N. Elm, Herscher

• 7 p.m. March 28 at Bonfield Evangelical UMC, 348 E. Smith, Bonfield

Donations will be taken for Harbor House of Kankakee.

