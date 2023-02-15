Church Briefs: Feb. 2023

<strong>Genesis Ministries hosting Black History Presentation</strong>

At 11 a.m. Sunday, a Black History presentation will be held at Genesis Ministries, 2100 E. Maple St., Kankakee, during the worship. Dr. Syreeta Jones, DDS, will be the guest speaker. She is the only African American dentist in this community.

She volunteers, mentors and currently serves as Vice President of the Kankakee County Health Department.

<strong>St. Paul’s 50th Shrove Beef Dinner</strong>

From 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 21, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Peotone invites the public to the Council of Catholic Women’s 50th Shrove Tuesday Beef Dinner at the Will County Fairgrounds Atrium, 710 S. West St., Peotone.

The cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children 6-12 and children younger than 5 are free. Carryouts available for $15.

Serving juicy roast beef, gravy, mashed potatoes, hot vegetables, Jell-O, rolls and butter, beverages and homemade desserts.

Tickets are available at Old National Bank in Peotone, Berkot’s Super Foods in Peotone, Professional Hair Designs in Peotone, First Community Bank & Trust in Peotone and Beecher and the St. Paul the Apostle Church Office.

For questions and more information, call 708 258-6917.

<strong>St. Paul’s Ash Wednesday service</strong>

At 7 p.m. Feb. 22, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 298 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will host its Ash Wednesday service (bilingual, Spanish and English). Continuing through the Lenten season — at 6:30 p.m. Fridays Feb. 24 through March 31 — the church will hold bilingual Stations of the Cross.

<strong>We Stand for Jesus Christ Ministries hosting fundraiser</strong>

We Stand for Jesus Christ Ministries, Transitional Life House of Kankakee County, is preparing for its first fundraiser beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 on the property of Van Drunen Farms, 2692 Route 17, Momence.

Dinner will be served by The Country Table, at no fee, there will be fellowship, an overview of the ministry, testimonies from former and current residents, guest speakers and local musicians rendering their talents.

Join the event as the church continues to help those recover from the addiction of drugs and alcohol.

The theme for the evening is “Saving Lives, with your Time, Talents, & Treasures.”

If you would like to make a donation, call Pastor James K. Smith at 763-300-3149.

<strong>St. Anne Catholic Church Fish Fry</strong>

St. Anne Catholic Church will be bringing back its fish fry events to the St. Anne Parish Hall, 230 N. Sixth Ave., St. Anne. They will be held from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 24, March 10 and March 24.

The cost is $14 for adults and $5 for children. There also will be prizes raffled off.

There will be fried or baked pollock, green beans, baked potato, coleslaw, bread and butter, dessert and beverages. Another meal option is a quarter-cheese pizza, chips, dessert and beverages.

Dine-in, carry-out and drive-thru options are available.

<strong>Diocese of Joliet seeking applicants for anti-poverty grants</strong>

The Diocese of Joliet is accepting applications for Catholic Campaign for Human Development grants, now through May 1, and is opening up the process to parish-based projects for the first time.

The campaign is the national anti-poverty initiative of the U.S. Catholic bishops, working to carry out the mission of Jesus Christ “… to bring glad tidings to the poor … liberty to captives … sight to the blind, and let the oppressed go free.” (Luke 4:18). The program is committed to supporting organizations or parish-based programs working to break the cycle of poverty and improve their communities. Catholics in the Diocese of Joliet and across the country make annual contributions to CCHD to fund the grants.

Applicant organizations or parishes may request grants of up to $3,500, and their initiatives must focus on at least one of the seven corporal works of mercy: feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, clothe the naked, visit the sick, visit the imprisoned and bury the dead. Applicants must also adhere to Catholic social teaching.

CCHD is housed in the Department of Catechesis and Evangelization — Ministries of Mercy. For more information or to request an application, email or call Tanya Singh, Ministries of Mercy Advisor, at <a href="mailto:tsingh@dioceseofjoliet.org" target="_blank">tsingh@dioceseofjoliet.org</a> or 815-221-6128. Applications should then be emailed or mailed to Singh at <a href="mailto:tsingh@dioceseofjoliet.org" target="_blank">tsingh@dioceseofjoliet.org</a> or mailed to Tanya Singh, Ministries of Mercy Advisor, Roman Catholic Diocese of Joliet, Blanchette Catholic Center, 16555 Weber Road, Crest Hill, IL 60403-8719.

A diocesan CCHD review committee will examine the applications, make site visits beginning in May and notify grantees of an award by July 1.

