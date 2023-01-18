Church Briefs: Jan. 18, 2023

<strong>Choices Food Pantry</strong>

From 3-6 p.m. every Friday, Choices Youth Outreach International hosts a food pantry at Genesis Community Ministries, 2100 E. Maple St., Kankakee. All are welcome, and registration is required. For more information, call Maurice Shelton at 815-386-3246.

<strong>Christ Community Church’s Bible Reset Course</strong>

From 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 19, 26 and Feb. 2, Christ Community Church will hold a four-week Bible Reset course at 103 W. Corning Ave., Peotone. The course is open to the public and will be taught by Senior Pastor Steve Surine.

“The new year is a great time for a reset. Whether you’ve read the Bible cover-to-cover many times or are just getting started in learning God’s Word for yourself, there’s something for you,” Surine said in a news release.

“The Bible Reset course will cover what the Bible is, why it can be trusted, how to read and study it and, most importantly, how to apply it to our everyday lives,” he added.

No previous Bible knowledge is necessary. There is no cost to attend. Participants can bring their own Bible or one will be provided.

<strong>Little Dresses for Africa</strong>

First Baptist Church of Kankakee 1756 W. Route 113, Kankakee will be holding “Little Dresses for Africa” sewing day. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, join us to help sew pillow case dresses for little girls in Africa and all over the world. Please bring a sack lunch. If you don’t sew, there are other things you can do to help. For more information, call Madonna Raiche at 815-592-2534.

<strong>St. Rose’s Monthly Mass</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. Jan. 27. Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is nearby. Everyone is welcome.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday. Enter through the west door under the canopy. All are welcome.

<strong>Save the date: Twibell to be keynote speaker</strong>

Dr. Simone Twibell is originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil, and serves as assistant professor of Intercultural Studies at Olivet Nazarene University. Before this assignment, she served as a pastor in Illinois and Kentucky for 10 years and as a volunteer missionary in Central America for three years. Twibell is a regular contributor to Holiness Today and has authored two books and several book chapters and scholarly academic articles. She received her Ph.D. in Intercultural Studies at Trinity International University and was awarded the Kenneth Kentzer Memorial Award for academic excellence and Christian character in 2019. She is awaiting publication of her books, “Intimacy with God: The Invitation of Prayer” and “The Church and its Mission: A Journey with the King and His Kingdom.” Her deepest passion is to awaken the Church to the reality of the Spirit-filled life. In her spare time, she loves to do triathlons, read, hike, travel and have fun with her two children, Lucas and Sofia.

Twibell will be the keynote speaker for “International Day” at Resurrection Community Church of the Nazarene at 10:45 a.m. April 16. Rev. Tina Burton is senior pastor and inquiries can be made a 815-933-2443. Resurrection Community is located at 425 E. Court St., Kankakee.

<strong>— Daily Journal staff report</strong>