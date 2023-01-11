Church Briefs: Jan. 11, 2023

<strong>Choices Food Pantry</strong>

From 3-6 p.m. every Friday, Choices Youth Outreach International hosts a food pantry at Genesis Community Ministries, 2100 E. Maple St., Kankakee. All are welcome, and registration is required. For more information, call Maurice Shelton at 815-386-3246.

<strong>New Vision’s food pantry</strong>

New Vision, at 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will have its food pantry from 9-11 a.m. Monday. It is first come, first serve. For more information, call 815-231-6756.

<strong>Christ Community Church’s Bible Reset Course</strong>

From 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 12, 19, 26 and Feb. 2, Christ Community Church will hold a four-week Bible Reset course at 103 W. Corning Ave., Peotone. The course is open to the public and will be taught by Senior Pastor Steve Surine.

“The new year is a great time for a reset. Whether you’ve read the Bible cover-to-cover many times or are just getting started in learning God’s Word for yourself, there’s something for you,” Surine said in a news release.

“The Bible Reset course will cover what the Bible is, why it can be trusted, how to read and study it and, most importantly, how to apply it to our everyday lives,” he added.

No previous Bible knowledge is necessary. There is no cost to attend. Participants can bring their own Bible or one will be provided.

<strong>— Daily Journal staff report</strong>