Church Briefs: Dec. 15, 2022

<strong>Choices Food Pantry</strong>

From 3-6 p.m. every Friday, Choices hosts a food pantry at Genesis Community Ministries, 2100 E. Maple St., Kankakee. All are welcome, and registration is required. For more information, call Maurice Shelton at 815-386-3246.

<strong>Choices Winter Outerwear & Toy Giveaway</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Morning Star Youth Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, Choices Youth Outreach International/Morning Star MBC will host a winter outerwear and Christmas toy giveaway. They are accepting donations of outerwear, toys and cash.

For more information, call Maurice Shelton at 815-386-3246 or Brenda Ervin at 815-685-0106. The program theme is “Put Christ Back In Christmas.”

<strong>Bonfield Evangelical UMC’s Christmas Program</strong>

At 10 a.m. Sunday, Bonfield Evangelical UMC, 348 E. Smith St., will host its Children’s Christmas Program. The program will coincide with the regular worship service. This year’s theme is “Truth About Christmas.”

<strong>Christ Community Church’s Bible Reset Course</strong>

From 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 12, 19, 26 and Feb. 2, Christ Community Church will hold a four-week Bible Reset course at 103 W. Corning Ave., Peotone. The course is open to the public and will be taught by Senior Pastor Steve Surine.

“The new year is a great time for a reset. Whether you’ve read the Bible cover-to-cover many times or are just getting started in learning God’s Word for yourself, there’s something for you,” Surine said in a news release.

“The Bible Reset course will cover what the Bible is, why it can be trusted, how to read and study it and most importantly how to apply it to our everyday lives,” he added.

No previous Bible knowledge is necessary. There is no cost to attend. Participants can bring their own Bible or one will be provided.

— Daily Journal staff report

For local churches and worship times, see B3.

<strong>Calvary Bible Church</strong>

<em>2587 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais. 815-932-8733. Pastor Duane DenBoer, <a href="http://calvarybible.church" target="_blank">calvarybible.church</a>.</em>

<strong>Dec. 24:</strong> 5 p.m. Christmas Eve service.

<strong>Dec. 25:</strong> 10 a.m. Christmas Day service.

<strong>Christ Community Church</strong>

<em>103 W. Corning Ave., Peotone. 708-258-3600. <a href="https://www.cccpeotone.org" target="_blank">cccpeotone.org</a>.</em>

<strong>DEC. 24:</strong> 5 p.m. service.

<strong>DEC. 25:</strong> 9:30 a.m. service.

<strong>College Church of the Nazarene, Bourbonnais</strong>

<em>200 University Ave. Pastor Mark Quanstrom. 815-933-7749, <a href="https://www.collegechurch.org" target="_blank">collegechurch.org</a>.</em>

<strong>Dec. 18:</strong> 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Advent service.

<strong>Dec. 24:</strong> 7 p.m. Christmas Eve candlelight service.

<strong>Dec. 25:</strong> 10:30 a.m. Christmas Day worship service.

<strong>Grace Community United Methodist Church, Bourbonnais</strong>

<em>735 Main St. NW; Pastor Steve Hudspath. 815-932-4011. <a href="http://bourbonnaisgrace.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaisgrace.org</a>.</em>

The church will hold worship services at 5 p.m. Dec. 17 and 10 a.m. Dec. 18.

<strong>Dec. 24:</strong> 5 p.m. Christmas Eve candlelight worship with communion.

<strong>Dec. 25:</strong> Church encourages to celebrate Jesus' birthday with family.

<strong>Immanuel United Church of Christ, Peotone</strong>

<em>311 W. Corning Ave.; Pastor Terry Krouskoupf. 708-258-6966. <a href="mailto:peoimmanuel@aol.com" target="_blank">peoimmanuel@aol.com</a>, <a href="http://immanuelchurchpeotone.com" target="_blank">immanuelchurchpeotone.com</a>.</em>

<strong>DEC. 24:</strong> 4 p.m. candlelight service with choir and handbell choir.

<strong>DEC. 25:</strong> 10 a.m. Christmas Day service.

<strong>Peoples Church, Bourbonnais</strong>

<em>6644 N. 1000W Road (Career Center Road); Pastor Greg Eilders. 815-468-1900. <a href="http://peopleschurchtoday.org" target="_blank">peopleschurchtoday.org</a>.</em>

<strong>Dec. 24:</strong> 4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Communion service.

<strong>Dec. 25:</strong> 10 a.m. Christmas Day service.

<strong>St. John Paul II Parish, Kankakee</strong>

<em>907 S. 9th Ave., Kankakee. Rev. Matthew Pratscher. 815-933-7683. <a href="https://www.jp2kankakee.org" target="_blank">jp2kankakee.org</a>.</em>

<strong>Dec. 24:</strong> 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Mass in English; 6 p.m. Mass in Spanish.

<strong>Dec. 25:</strong> Midnight Mass in English (Christmas Carols preceding Mass beginning at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 24); 8 a.m. Mass in Latin; 10 a.m. Mass in English; noon Mass in Spanish.

<strong>St. Mary's Church</strong>

<em>308 St. Charles St., Beaverville. 815-435-2432. <a href="https://www.stmaryschurchbeaverville.com" target="_blank">stmaryschurchbeaverville.com</a>. </em>

<strong>Dec. 18:</strong> 4:30 p.m. Mass and Love Light Tree Ceremony followed by CCW Potluck Supper.

<strong>Dec. 24:</strong> 7 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass.

<strong>Jan. 1:</strong> 4:30 p.m. New Year's Day Mass.

<strong>Trinity United Methodist Church, Kankakee</strong>

<em>936 S. Third Ave. Valerie Mezger-Wengstrom, pastor. 815-932-8151.</em>

<strong>DEC. 19 and 22:</strong> From 4-7 p.m. will be a program called "Walk to Bethlehem"

<strong>DEC. 21:</strong> At 4 p.m., sister church Bradley Evangelical will host "The Longest Night (Blue)"

<strong>DEC. 24:</strong> 6 p.m. Christmas Eve service; 8 p.m. Christmas Eve service at sister church in Aroma Park.