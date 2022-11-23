Church Briefs: Nov. 23, 2022

<strong>Pleasant Grove’s Thanksgiving Community Dinner</strong>

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee, will be serving free dinners for the community from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. Get carry-out orders for seniors and physically challenged by calling 815-278-4237; please call in advance. A food pantry is on site. The pastor is Ernest Rucker.

<strong>Faith Deliverance Teaching Center</strong>

At 4 p.m. Sunday, the public is invited to Faith Deliverance Teaching Center’s 2022 Love Program. The speaker will be Pastor James Smith of We Stand For Christ Ministries, Kankakee. Program theme is Corinthians 13:13. For more information, call pastor/teacher Diane Epting at 815-272-1056.

<strong>An Advent Parish Mission in Peotone</strong>

An Advent Parish Mission with the theme of "Preparing the Way of the Lord...We Hope, We Love, We Heal" will be held Nov. 26-29 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 511 N. Conrad St., Peotone.

Fr. Bill Stenzel will introduce the mission in his homily — God Makes Promises — during Masses he celebrates at 4 p.m. Nov. 26 and at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 27.

The mission will continue at 7 p.m. on Nov. 28 with the theme — Jesus Fulfills the Promises.

The mission concludes with the celebration of Mass at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 with the theme of We are renewed by the promise of God. It will be a communal celebration of God’s healing and saving love with penitential prayers

Fr. Bill Stenzel is a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Chicago. He was ordained in 1975 and has served as Associate Pastor and Pastor at several parishes and has ministered to persons and families suffering from addictions.

He currently assists at parishes in the Archdiocese of Chicago and the Diocese of Gary and Diocese of Joliet and has preached at parish missions and facilitated parish staff resource days at many parishes.

For more information, contact the parish at 708 258-6917 or <a href="mailto:StPaulOffice@att.net" target="_blank">StPaulOffice@att.net</a>.

<strong>Sheldon United Methodist’s Rummage Sale</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3, Sheldon United Methodist Church, 480 N. 5th St., Sheldon, will host a large rummage sale including a bake sale and lunch. There will be bag-sale clothing and books. Kitchen items, winter clothing for everyone, bedding, framed art, Christmas items and more will be available. Everyone is welcome.

